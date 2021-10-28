I have always been somewhat fascinated with life stories of those that sit on death row and wait for their turn to die. Fascinated in the sense that their day of reckoning is marked, and I have to wonder what their thought process might be, knowing that the inevitable end is coming. What is it like to know that your life has an expiration date, and everything that you have ever worked for or done, will pretty much just go into the ground with you?

CEDAR CITY, UT ・ 13 DAYS AGO