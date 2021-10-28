CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
powerandmotoryacht.com

Beneteau Grand Trawler 62 Walk-Through

You've heard of the Swift Trawler, now, for the first time, meet the Beneteau Grand Trawler. Join us as we climb aboard the Beneteau Grand Trawler 62 at the 2021 Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show.
powerandmotoryacht.com

Blackfin 232 Dual Console Walk-Through

The latest dual console from Blackfin is perfect for family fun time, fishing and cruising the inshore waterways. We climbed aboard at the 2021 Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show. Looking for a boat that’s just as happy going on a family cruise as it is going out with a group of fishing buddies? The new Blackfin 23DC fits the bill nicely, offering a flexible layout, lots of storage, a large bimini for shade and bow seating. Standard features include an 18-gallon livewell, stereo system, swim ladder and adjustable, swiveling captains chairs. With an LOA of 21’6” and an 8’6” beam, this is a stout boat that let’s you enjoy all kinds of on-water fun.
Bored Panda

50 Times People Decorated Their Houses For Halloween And Left Everyone Speechless (New Pics)

It’s that time of the year when we roll up our sleeves, get into the creative mood and make something so spookily wonderful that it sends chills down the neighbors' spine. And while you still have time to figure out what you are gonna wear for Halloween (or shall we stop pretending and just face the fact that we all are going to dress as the green-tracksuited players from Squid Game), the house interior and exterior can’t wait.
FOX 21 Online

14 Year Old Builds His Own Haunted Walk-Through

PIEDMONT, Minn. — A young man from Piedmont is using his imagination and love for Halloween to create his very own haunted walk-through in his yard. Ryan has loved Halloween ever since he was little and has worked with his dad building and collecting different scary characters over the years to help create his Halloween yard walk-through.
Motor1.com

AEONrv Detailed Walk-Through Video Shows The Future Of Overlanding

Are you looking for a capable Overlander but lack the time to build your own? Among the numerous custom Overland product offers stands the all-new AEONrv which debuted at this year’s Overland Expo West in August. This unique overlander sits right in the middle of the current field of prebuilt overlander offerings. To see if the AEONrv is right for you, the production team created a comprehensive walkaround video that’s almost 40 minutes in length.
wcsx.com

Dumbest tourist ever?

Is this the dumbest tourist ever? That’s the question everyone is asking after watching this video of tourists on a safari trip in Tanzania. Their Jeep pulled up next to a lion and one of the tourists opened the window to reach out and pet the big cat. The lion didn’t appear to be happy about it as it turned around and growled. Fortunately, no one got their face ripped off.
sunews.net

Stories of Hope - A walk through the valley of the shadow of death

I have always been somewhat fascinated with life stories of those that sit on death row and wait for their turn to die. Fascinated in the sense that their day of reckoning is marked, and I have to wonder what their thought process might be, knowing that the inevitable end is coming. What is it like to know that your life has an expiration date, and everything that you have ever worked for or done, will pretty much just go into the ground with you?
powerandmotoryacht.com

Viking 64 Walk-Through Video

The new Viking 64 fills out the Viking line of sportfish convertibles from 60 to 70 feet. The four-stateroom yacht was debuted at the Ft Lauderdale boat show this morning to a large crowd. The vessel is an offshore tournament anglers dream with a 180-square-foot cockpit that is expertly laid out for trolling. The LOA is 63’10” with a 18’11” beam. The flybridge has a walk around style helm with a large sunpad forward and great visibility fore and aft. Hull number 1 is powered with twin MTU 12V 2,002-hp diesels. She will get out to the grounds quickly! And she holds 2,200 gallons of fuel.
powerandmotoryacht.com

Nordhavn 41 Walk-Through at FLIBS 2021

The new entry-level Nordhavn is catching fire in the industry. So much so that in a little over a year they're already sold through hull 43. Take your shoes off and step aboard.
