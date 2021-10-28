The latest dual console from Blackfin is perfect for family fun time, fishing and cruising the inshore waterways. We climbed aboard at the 2021 Ft. Lauderdale Boat Show. Looking for a boat that’s just as happy going on a family cruise as it is going out with a group of fishing buddies? The new Blackfin 23DC fits the bill nicely, offering a flexible layout, lots of storage, a large bimini for shade and bow seating. Standard features include an 18-gallon livewell, stereo system, swim ladder and adjustable, swiveling captains chairs. With an LOA of 21’6” and an 8’6” beam, this is a stout boat that let’s you enjoy all kinds of on-water fun.
Comments / 0