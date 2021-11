Size mattered to Emesron, Lake & Palmer. And on this seven-CD/10-LP set of five shows from across their career, it’s interesting to note that the 5,000 or so who saw them at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1992 is a drop in the ocean compared to the hundreds of thousands who witnessed their show at 1970’s Isle of Wight festival and 1974’s California Jam, or even the 66,000 who showed up at the Montreal Olympic Stadium in 1977.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO