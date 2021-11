Billy Joel says he continued to pay his band during their pandemic hiatus, and is reluctant to ever sell the rights to his song catalog for commercial use. "I did pay them full salary for a year," the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, 72, said Wednesday on Howard Stern's SiriusXM satellite-radio show. "I have a great band, I'm so happy to have them on stage … I don't do as many gigs as I used to do … back in the day when I had some money issues, I wasn't able to take care of the band the same way I am now. I wasn't able to compensate them … and I wanted to take care of the band."

