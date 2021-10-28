Geese Are Legit Indie-Rock Prodigies, Straight Out of High School
The erudition on Projector can be pretty staggering. You can hear NYC guitar zone-out Zen masters like Television, the Feelies, and Parquet Courts; the early-’00s neo-New Wave and dance-punk of the Strokes, the Rapture, and LCD Soundsystem; scads of art-spaz stuff from DNA to Deerhoof to Black Midi; and even a...
Get ready to start head banging to indie rock band The Backfires. First formed in London, the band has since moved to New York City, where they’ve been able to bask in their success. Their debut 2021 EP Consider the Backfires, came with such a effortlessly cool style with sleek guitar solos and flawless drumbeats. Today, they’ll have you missing bands like The Arctic Monkeys or The Strokes with the release of their new single, “Song 55.”
: politely anthemic middlebrow guitar romanticism that drifts and builds gorgeously, luxuriating in cozy abstraction and mutable emotion, expansive yet homey, with every inch of space giving off a warm, clean, tastefully lived-in feel. It’s a vibe that’s worked well for the War on Drugs, whose first LP in more than four years has been one of 2021’s most anticipated rock releases.
Granduciel’s holy trinity is Dylan, Petty, and Springsteen — this is a guy who named his first son Bruce. On I Don’t Live Here Anymore, he really goes all in on his retro-rock fantasy, with sparkling synths and booming...
Dear lord, there are a lot of albums out this week! Between the normal busy fall release schedule and albums getting moved around due pandemic production problems, this is easily the biggest logjam of the year. Below I review 13 albums that are all out today. THIRTEEN. They are by: Parquet Courts, Guided by Voices, Jarvis Cocker, La Luz,, Hand Habits, Helado Negro, Deerhoof, Tricky's collaborative Lonely Guest project, Black Marble, Clinic, Dinner, Tonstartssbandht, and Omni frontman Philip Frobos.
Breakout alt-rocker Grandson linked with Kesha and Travis Barker for a remix of “Drop Dead,” which released on Oct. 29. Beefed up with new lyrics, an extended run time and Kesha’s uncompromising vocals, the latest iteration of “Drop Dead” is an empowering call for perseverance in the face of hardship. That message is reflected in the song’s feel-good, furry-filled visual — which looked every bit as fun to make as it is to watch, judging from our exclusive behind-the-scenes video.
The featurette provides an inside look at Andrew Sandler’s raucous video, capturing the chemistry between collaborators as they chill out on...
In a matter of mere seconds of Geese’s debut album ‘Projector’, it becomes clear to see why the Brooklyn teens were snapped up by Partisan Records [IDLES, Fontaines DC] before a note of music had been released. Weighty opener ‘Rain Dance’ suggests the label would have missed a trick in not getting them to sign the dotted line – the track is alive with all the pure energy and inventiveness of a band set for great things.
One of the few payoffs of the early days of the pandemic was that it gave many musicians an opportunity to go through their archives to see what treasures they might find. High Strung bassist Chad Stocker was doing that when he came across HannaH, or the Whale, a largely forgotten LP the band had recorded themselves way back in 2002, before its 2003 debut album These Are Good Times.
More than two decades after its creation, Radiohead have finally released a studio rendition of “Follow Me Around,” from the upcoming box set Kid A Mnesia. The track arrives with a video starring Guy Pearce, bringing the lyrics “Nowadays I get panicked/I cease to exist” to reality, as Pearce frantically runs around his apartment to avoid the camera.
By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
Derek “MixedByAli” Ali, the mixing engineer behind classic albums by Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller, and SZA, has launched a new label, NoName Recordings. Its first signee is Baltimore artist Malik Moses, whose debut single, “Show Me Something” (featuring Bas), exclusively premieres here. Ali teamed up with longtime friend...
Spiritualized have announced their ninth studio album, Everything Was Beautiful. It arrives on Feb. 25 via Fat Possum and is available for preorder. Alongside the announcement, the band shared the video for the LP single “Always Together With You.” The track is a reworking of a song originally released in a demo-styled version in 2014.
Franz Ferdinand are back with a new track, “Billy Goodbye,” which will appear on the Scottish outfit’s upcoming compilation, Hits to the Head, out March 11 via Domino. “Billy Goodbye” finds Franz Ferdinand firmly in their wheelhouse, blending grin-inducing power pop with some clever art-rock flourishes. The track arrives with a black-and-white video — directed by Diane Martel, Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos, and Ben Cole — that captures Franz Ferdinand delivering a lively performance of the song as they and their friends joyously bounce around a studio space.
Knocked Loose are known for their relentless touring schedule. But when the pandemic brought live music to a halt, the Louisville, Kentucky, hardcore band made the best of it by heading for a secluded rental cabin in the mountain resort town of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, to write their next record.
This piece is part of Rolling Stone’s second annual Grammy Preview special issue, released ahead of the start of first-round voting. We spoke to some of the year’s biggest artists about the albums and singles that could earn them a nomination — or even a statue come January — and delved into the challenges facing the Recording Academy, providing a 360-degree view of what to watch for in the lead-up to the 2022 awards.
Rosalía has shared a very short teaser for her new album, Motomami, which is set to finally arrive in 2022. The 17-second clip features a quick-cutting montage of striking visuals, including a sequence where Rosalía’s entire body appears to be covered in red glitter. The video also features would could be a snippet of Motomami title track, with Rosalía turning the titular phrase into a hypnotic rave-up chant over a booming bass thump.
By age 35, when Pat Martino learned that he might have only a few hours to live, he was already considered one of jazz music's finest guitarists. He had developed a sleek and fluid style modeled after guitarist Wes Montgomery, started touring as a teenager and became known for his bracing lines, freewheeling harmonies and dexterity on the fretboard.
Arca has dropped a music video for that comprises “Prada” and “Rakata,” two songs from her upcoming album, Kick ii. The LP arrives Dec. 3 via XL Recordings. The video is a collaboration with 3D artist Frederik Heyman. “”Prada’ is about celebrating psychosexual versatility; a song explicitly about transness and...
Jenny Lewis takes a frank, but funny look at her life on her first proper solo song of the year, “Puppy and a Truck.”
The track boasts a plucky guitar strum, a dusty drum shuffle, and some swooning pedal steel work, all of which flutter beneath Lewis’ clever lyrics about getting older and balancing life’s tribulations with the important things. “Like a shot of good luck,” she sings, “I got a puppy and a truck/If you feel like giving up/Shut up/Get a puppy and a truck.”
Although “Puppy and a Truck” is Lewis’ first solo single of 2021, it’s far from her first bit of new music. Starting late last year, Lewis and Chicago rapper Serengeti began releasing a series of singles, which they crafted in quarantine, sending beats and vocals back and forth. The first song, “Unblu,” arrived in Dec. 2020, while this year they’ve released “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot” and, most recently, “GLTR,” which arrived in April.
Lewis, who is currently on tour opening for Harry Styles, released her most recent solo album, On the Line, in 2019.
Hanson, “Against the World” (3CG Records)The guys from Hanson are celebrating 30 years as a band next year, and if that makes you feel old, it's not their fault. They've even put out an album to help you feel young again. The seven-track “Against the World” is a rich and diverse group of songs that showcase the brothers' range, musicianship and influences — ones that leave their monster sugar pop hit “MMMBop” far in the rearview mirror.The album kicks off with “Annalie,” which has bright harmonies and guitar work reminiscent of Paul Simon “Don’t Ever Change” has a rocking...
[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.]
Where to Watch “Watch the Sound”: Apple TV+
Most music docs are, by their nature, lodged in the past. If people aren’t being shown a moment gone by, they’re talking about it or disputing it or presenting an alternative version. So when “Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson” takes the opportunity to use the past as a bridge to creating something new in the present, you can feel the overall temperature of the project change. With Ronson as the on-screen captain through specific topics in music history, this...
The first time H.E.R. performed at the Apollo Theater, she was 10 years old and went by her birth name, Gabi Wilson. She got a warm reception for her selection on Showtime at the Apollo that night: Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway of Love.”. Last night, H.E.R. returned to the legendary Harlem...
