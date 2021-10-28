Geese Are Legit Indie-Rock Prodigies, Straight Out of High School

Jenny Lewis takes a frank, but funny look at her life on her first proper solo song of the year, “Puppy and a Truck.” The track boasts a plucky guitar strum, a dusty drum shuffle, and some swooning pedal steel work, all of which flutter beneath Lewis’ clever lyrics about getting older and balancing life’s tribulations with the important things. “Like a shot of good luck,” she sings, “I got a puppy and a truck/If you feel like giving up/Shut up/Get a puppy and a truck.” Although “Puppy and a Truck” is Lewis’ first solo single of 2021, it’s far from her first bit of new music. Starting late last year, Lewis and Chicago rapper Serengeti began releasing a series of singles, which they crafted in quarantine, sending beats and vocals back and forth. The first song, “Unblu,” arrived in Dec. 2020, while this year they’ve released “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot” and, most recently, “GLTR,” which arrived in April. Lewis, who is currently on tour opening for Harry Styles, released her most recent solo album, On the Line, in 2019.

