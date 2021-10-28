CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Obelisk Questionnaire: Adriaan De Raymaeker of Dorre

By Craig Campbell
theobelisk.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Obelisk Questionnaire is a series of open questions intended to give the answerer an opportunity to explore these ideas and stories from their life as deeply as they choose. Answers can be short or long, and that reveals something in itself, but the most important factor is honesty....

theobelisk.net

Comments / 0

Related
theobelisk.net

Wooden Earth, “Sun City” video premiere

I can’t believe that there is a place we can leave so far from grace. When will you see its easy for me to pack up my things for Sun City. I am the one who stares at the sun. Bring it all back to what it was. The debut...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ziggy Marley
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obelisk#Art#Experimental Music#The Obelisk Questionnaire#The Proust Questionnaire#Couleur Caf
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
u.today

817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
CMT

Travis Denning is Engaged to Country Music Royalty

Travis Denning is engaged to country music royalty. Denning proposed to Madison Montgomery, daughter of “I Swear” singer John Michael Montgomery, over the weekend in New York City’s Central Park. “I knew after three months that you were the one,” Denning wrote on Instagram. “Honestly, I think I knew the...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Is Whitney still with the Frenchman? 'Rapper's' identity explored

Whitney Way Thore may have faced some relationship drama in the past, but things are looking up with a mystery Frenchman. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star previously shared the highs and lows with her ex Chase Severino, but he’s no longer in her life. Instead, she has been...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Matt James Makes Huge Announcement, How Did Fans React?

Former star of The Bachelor Matt James had a huge announcement to make to his followers. Prior to revealing his news, Matt deleted or hid all of his Instagram posts. Fans were anxious to learn what the life-changing news would be. The only hint he gave was in his Instagram Stories that revealed a childhood photo of himself and his mother. It simply said, “Tomorrow.” Now, his big news is out and fans are reacting to the announcement. Keep reading to find out more about Matt James and his huge news.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
CELEBRITIES
FOX Carolina

Anya Taylor-Joy: Badass Questionnaire

Actor Anya Taylor-Joy ("Last Night in Soho") takes the InStyle Badass Questionnaire where she spills on what it was like to win a Golden Globe for her work in Netflix’s "The Queen’s Gambit." Anya also shares her love for scrunchies, horror, 1960s fashion, and cats (and how they tend to love her back)! Plus you’ll never guess what her first acting gig in Hollywood was—HINT: it involves a famous dubstep DJ.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy