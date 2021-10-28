CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Respect Mother Earth and she will give you continued blessings

Alpena News
 7 days ago

Today I sit and watch the angry waves on Lake Huron. They are crashing into the shore as they are furious. Is Mother Nature showing us a bit of her displeasure? Can we hope she hasn’t had enough of our lack of respect of our earth that she will throw us...

www.thealpenanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ncadvertiser.com

A New You: As you bless others; blessings will come to you

There’s a parable by an unknown author that a reader sent to me that coveys a great truth. Once, there was a farmer who grew award-winning corn. Every year, he entered his corn in the state fair and won numerous awards and ribbons. One year, a newspaper reporter covered the event and interviewed the farmer.
RELIGION
ehn.org

LISTEN: Respecting Earth and Indigeneity in the Grand Canyon

Let's lend our ears to Daniel Pawlak, the Cultural Demonstrator Program Manager at Grand Canyon National Park. The Grand Canyon is a beautiful, sprawling landscape of mesas and rock formations. But Dan describes a thriving series of desert ecosystems, much more diverse, colorful, and culturally significant than one might think. Dan will take us on a journey through the Grand Canyon as both an ecological marvel and a space of cultural and ancestral significance for the 11 associated tribes in the region.
LIFESTYLE
nyacknewsandviews.com

Earth Matters: Give the Gift of a Tree

Earth Matters focuses on conservation, sustainability, recycling and healthy living. If Earth Matters to you, sign up for our mailing list and get the next installment delivered right to your inbox. by Marcy Denker. Here’s a gift idea that’s green, local, and keeps on giving–a shade tree, planted along a...
NYACK, NY
TribTown.com

May God continue to bless this land

What a beautiful sight, Highway 50, the contractors and the men and women and that worked long and hot days to get this job done. They need to be congratulated for their hard work, would like to see this finished off with several 5- to 6-feet concrete flowerpots like downtown Columbus has, plus a large American flag in the center near Interstate 65.
COLUMBUS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother Earth
kingstonthisweek.com

God will give you the courage

My maternal grandmother came to Canada as a very young child under difficult circumstances. She was born in the slums of East London in the 1880s. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. My grandmother’s mother died in childbirth, leaving two young daughters and...
RELIGION
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: The dark themes that permeate his digital footprint

A recently uncovered social media account belonging to Brian Laundrie is being pored over by an army of internet sleuths seeking clues to his state of mind prior to his death.The Pinterest page suspected of being Mr Laundrie’s is also offering new clues into his state of mind in the weeks before his girlfriend Gabby Petito went missing on or about 25 August.Ms Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming on 19 September. Laundrie was found dead in a Florida reserve a month later, and his remains are still being analysed by a forensic anthropologist.The Pinterest account, listed under...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WWEEK

What You Get For Giving

Remember to go to giveguide.org to explore and contribute to the local nonprofits whose work matters to you!. You get freebies from Flex & Flow, Gluten Free Gem Pastry, Nossa Familia Coffee, full access to hundreds of local coupons in the Chinook Book app, and $6 Kuto credit to spend anywhere that accepts their payments!
PORTLAND, OR
TheOneRing.net

You’re Invited to an Evening in Middle-earth

The Brisbane Tolkien Fellowship invites you to participate in our Zoom meet-up with our special guests John Callen and Sarah McLeod from The Hobbit/Lord of The Rings Movies, on the 31st October, 2021. We are initiating this event to replace our Evening in Middle-earth which is our major annual fundraiser...
MOVIES
KIDO Talk Radio

Californians Give Hilarious Google Earth Tour Of Boise

Pie Hole, Westside Drive In, Sakana Sushi, Sunset Park and more... Explore them all from the perspective of a tourist with Google Street view and Yelp!. Ok, so you should have your sense of humor ready to go if you watch this video, but it's these guys Brett and Alex who travel the world, ON GOOGLE STREET VIEW! And this is pretty genius; they take you around town to different spots, restaurants, etc. and show Yelp reviews and photos of food, and they tour some nice areas, some sketch areas and they do it all in a pretty funny way. It's just chance these guys are from California and obviously there's this weird disconnect between "Californians" and "Idahoans" in this time of real estate getting priced out and all. By the way, I'm just acknowledging the obvious, we of course welcome Californians as well as new residents from other states as well.
BOISE, ID
davidsonian.com

If You Give A Skunk A Cookie…

If you give the skunk from commons a cookie, he’s gonna want a warm keystone to go with it. If the skunk wants a warm keystone, you have to take him to SPE. If you’re walking him down the hill, he’s gonna want to stop to play pong first. (At least he’s good at finding the runaway balls!)
ANIMALS
Alpena News

Signs of fall and tips for fall safety

The calendar says it has been autumn for a while, now. The weather, at times, has indicated that fact, as well, although it seemed to want to hang onto summer a lot longer this year. But I can tell you with 100% certainty this morning that autumn has arrived in...
ENVIRONMENT
Alpena News

Thank you, thank you, thank you

Gosh, it seems like a tough world out there right now. Everywhere we turn, there is stress, unpredictability, anger, exhaustion, defeat. Yet, even with that darkness that seems to be around every corner, there is still so much to be grateful for. There is still so much light, and there are many people who deserve great big amounts of thanks and appreciation.
PARENTING
Alpena News

Self-esteem push worthwhile

A drug addiction — and the bad, sometimes criminal behaviors that accompany it — is never merely the result of some personality quirk, character flaw, or some other personal shortcoming. For many, rather, the addiction and subsequent bad behavior comes from personal pain. For them, drugs mask the pain, or...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy