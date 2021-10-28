St. Olaf deals Cardinals MIAC setback

WINONA, Minn. — For the Saint Mary's University volleyball team, the final score of Wednesday's Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference match against St. Olaf most definitely did not tell the whole story. Two of the three sets against the Oles were extended past the 25-point mark — including a third...
• FOR THE RECORD: Saint Mary's heads into Wednesday's conference match against St. Olaf sporting a 7-18 overall record — including a 3-6 conference mark. • LAST ACTION: Despite double-doubles from Ciarra McNally (Lewiston, Minn.) and Mandy Schmidt (Mitchell, S.D.), the Cardinals came up short in their conference match against Macalester last Friday, falling to the Scots 3-2 at the Saint Mary's Gym. SMU dropped its second match of the weekend a day later, falling to No. 23 Bethel 3-0.
NORTHFIELD, Minn. – Anna Swanson (Osceola, Wis.) and Isaiah Brindamour (Hinckley, Minn.) led the way for the Saint Mary's University cross country teams at Saturday's Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships, held on the campus of St. Olaf College. Swanson posted a career-best 6K time of 25:25 to lead the SMU...
WINONA, Minn. — For the second time in as many Saturdays, the Saint Mary's University volleyball team squared off against a nationally ranked conference opponent. Just a week after dropping a 3-0 decision to No. 23 Bethel, the Cardinals once against stared across the net at a member of the AVCA Top 25 — 25th-ranked Gustavus.
• FOR THE RECORD: The Cardinals come into Saturday's regular-season finale against UW-Eau Claire sporting a 3-11-2 overall record. • LAST ACTION: Jacob Clements (Holmen, Wis.) scored in the 13th minute and Daniel Sessler (Brookfield, Ill.) made 12 saves, as the Cardinals battled Macalester to a 1-1, double-overtime tie. •...
• FOR THE RECORD: Saint Mary's heads into Saturday's conference finale against Gustavus sporting a 7-19 overall record — including a 3-7 conference mark. • LAST ACTION: The Cardinals got 12 kills from Ciarra McNally (Lewiston, Minn.) and 12 digs from DeJaye Baab (Wabasha, Minn.), but it was not enough, as St. Olaf dealt SMU a 3-0 setback Wednesday at the SMU Gym.
• FOR THE RECORD: The Cardinals enter post-season play with a 13-4-1 overall record, a mark that included a 7-3-1 showing in conference play. • HOW THEY GOT HERE: The Cardinals dropped their regular-season finale against St. Scholastica last Friday, ending any hopes SMU had of claiming at least a share of the MIAC crown. At 7-3-1, Saint Mary's ended the year third in the conference standings en route to its No. 3 seed.
• FOR THE RECORD: Saint Mary's heads into Wednesday's MIAC Tournament semifinal against Saint Benedict boasting a 13-4-2 overall record. … The Cardinals' seven conference wins are the most since 1995, when the Cardinals went 7-2-1, while SMU's 13 overall victories are the most since the 2005 team finished 13-5-0. … Saint Mary's 10-1-1 start to the season was its best start since opening the 1991 season 11-1-0. That 1991 team went on to finish 14-4-0 and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament, falling to UC-San Diego in the opening round. … The Cardinals also opened the 1988 season 11-1-0 — it's the best 12-game start in program history.
• FOR THE RECORD: Saint Mary's came up short in its season-opening nonconference series against Lake Forest last weekend, falling 4-3 in overtime in the opener last Friday, before dropping a 3-0 decision the following afternoon. • HOME SWEET HOME: Wednesday's game against Lawrence is the first of three straight...
GOAL by CSB Veldman, Roxy (FIRST GOAL), goal number 8 for season. GOAL by SMU Elisia Jensen, Assist by Sophia O'Neil, goal number 5 for season. There were no penalties in this game. Period 1 Plays. Period 1 Plays. Clock SMU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score CSB...
Blaine graduate Ellen Mickelson (holding plaque) was at the center of the St. Olaf College women’s cross-country team’s MIAC Championship run Oct. 30. Mickelson was the top finisher for St. Olaf, earning third place with a season-best time of 22:51.7 in the 6K race. The Oles knocked off Carleton — which had won the previous three conference titles — by six points.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers came in at No. 20 in the first edition of the 2021 College Football Playoffs on Tuesday evening, but that wasn’t the biggest news for the program this week. Even more importantly, the Big Ten West school locked down football head coach P.J. Fleck to a...
WINONA, Minn. — With a post-season invitation already tucked safely away in their back pocket, the Saint Mary's University women's soccer team entered its regular-season finale against St. Scholastica still holding out hopes of earning their first conference crown since 1991. To earn that elusive regular-season title, however, the Cardinals...
BROCKTON — It was a back-and-forth battle all evening long for the St. Mary’s football team, but in the end it was a successful two-point conversion that came between the
The post St. Mary’s football falls to Cardinal Spellman in double overtime appeared first on Itemlive.
St. Scholastica looks to build on the momentum of last week as the Saints travel to Northfield, Minnesota, to play St. Olaf at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in a MIAC football game. St. Scholastica (0-4 overall, 0-4 MIAC) is still seeking its first win in its new league...
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — The Saint Mary's University women's hockey team opened its 2021-22 season Friday evening with nine freshman making their collegiate debuts. And what a debut it proved to be. Jenna Kurkowski (North Branch, Minn.) and Anna Braun (Mantorville, Minn.) made their first appearances in an SMU uniform memorable...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The No. 1-ranked Plattsburgh State women's ice hockey team skated past St. Michael's College, 8-0, in a road exhibition game on Friday night at Cairns Arena. The game was the first game of a home-and-home exhibition series. The Cardinals scored one goal in the first period,...
• LAST ACTION: The Cardinals turned in season- and career-best times from all eight runners at the UW-La Crosse Jim Drews/Tori Neubauer Invitationals on Oct. 15. … Amanda Tuvey (West St. Paul, Minn.) toured the six-kilometer course in a season-best time of 25:16, followed by Anna Swanson (Osceola, Wis.) and Caroline Gearin (Osceola, Wis.), who broke the tape in 25:29 and 25:57, respectively. Emma Ririe (Darien, Ill.) chipped in a time of 27:00 and Rachel Simon (Foley, Minn.) rounded out the SMU lineup with a time of 29:42. … All three Cardinal men also turned enjoyed a career-best afternoon, led by Steinbrecher, who shaved off his previous best eight-kilometer time by stopping the clock in 28:05. Isaiah Brindamour (Hinckley, Minn.) did his teammate one better, knocking more than a minute off his top time, finishing right behind Steinbrecher in a time of 28:08. And not to be outdone, Gabe Bickerstaff (Rollingstone, Minn.) stopped the clock in a career-best 29:35 to round out the Cardinal runners.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — For nearly 59 minutes Saturday afternoon, the Saint Mary's University men's hockey team found itself embroiled in yet another nail-biting, one-goal affair in its nonconference rematch against Lake Forest. Over that final 1:02, however, the Foresters netted a shorthanded goal and added an empty net tally...
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Goals came in bunches for the Saint Mary's University and Lake Forest men's hockey team's Friday evening. After spotting Lake Forest an early 1-0 lead, the Cardinals rattled off three unanswered goals, only to surrender back-to-back-to-back tallies to the Foresters — the last of the three coming 2:48 into overtime — as Saint Mary's dropped a 4-3 nonconference decision in the teams' 2021-22 season-opener.
• FOR THE RECORD: The Cardinals head into their two-game season-opening series at Lake Forest coming off a 5-6-0 showing in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. In their last full season in 2019-20, Saint Mary's compiled a 9-14-2 overall mark — including a 6-9-2 effort in the MIAC. • QUICK START:...
Comments / 0