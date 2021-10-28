St. Olaf deals Cardinals MIAC setback

• LAST ACTION: The Cardinals turned in season- and career-best times from all eight runners at the UW-La Crosse Jim Drews/Tori Neubauer Invitationals on Oct. 15. … Amanda Tuvey (West St. Paul, Minn.) toured the six-kilometer course in a season-best time of 25:16, followed by Anna Swanson (Osceola, Wis.) and Caroline Gearin (Osceola, Wis.), who broke the tape in 25:29 and 25:57, respectively. Emma Ririe (Darien, Ill.) chipped in a time of 27:00 and Rachel Simon (Foley, Minn.) rounded out the SMU lineup with a time of 29:42. … All three Cardinal men also turned enjoyed a career-best afternoon, led by Steinbrecher, who shaved off his previous best eight-kilometer time by stopping the clock in 28:05. Isaiah Brindamour (Hinckley, Minn.) did his teammate one better, knocking more than a minute off his top time, finishing right behind Steinbrecher in a time of 28:08. And not to be outdone, Gabe Bickerstaff (Rollingstone, Minn.) stopped the clock in a career-best 29:35 to round out the Cardinal runners.

6 DAYS AGO