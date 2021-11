In spite of disappointment expected and understood after the most recent weekend in Chicago, Real Salt Lake arrives in Dallas Wednesday in full control of its MLS Cup Playoff destiny, as Interim Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni’s side boasts an extra game yet to be played in a very crowded Western Conference postseason picture. While the Club’s margin for error is nearly exhausted, that fourth game – one of two home and two away matches remaining this year – gives RSL a nearly 70% probability of qualifying for the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, despite its current position of ninth in the West, two below the playoff line.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO