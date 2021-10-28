CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Annual report outlines progress by Kiwanis Club Foundation

By Contributed
redlandscommunitynews.com
 5 days ago

The Kiwanis Club of Redlands Foundation has awarded a record $75,000 to 21 Redlands Unified School District high school 2021 graduates, according to its annual report. Since 1982, the...

www.redlandscommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
basinnow.com

Rotary Club Promoting Literacy With Annual Dictionary Project

The Rotary Club of Vernal knows how to promote a love of learning, something local elementary students can attest to. Every year the Vernal Rotary Club fulfills their mission of promoting literacy by visiting local third grade classrooms and each third grader is given their own dictionary to keep. This is a service the Rotary Club has performed locally every year since 2004. These dictionaries are packed full of tools including information on states, the Presidents, a copy of the constitution, the periodic table, times tables, interesting facts, and much more. So far the Rotary Club members have delivered dictionaries to Ashley Elementary, White House Academy, Terra Academy, Park View in Rangely, Manila Elementary, and Flaming Gorge Elementary. Later this week they plan to make a delivery to Maeser Elementary and Christian Academy. “We’ve been so impressed by how engaged and excited the students in our community are about reading,” shares Rotary dictionary project coordinator Adam Gaus. By the time their deliveries are finished this year, Guas estimates they will have given out 620 dictionaries.
VERNAL, UT
annandaleadvocate.com

Kiwanis Club sells birdhouses and signs to support youth programs

For 30 years, up until 2019, the Annandale Kiwanis Club has held the annual Share Your Christmas Pancake Breakfast to help fund the Share Your Christmas program, which provides Christmas gifts and grocery certificates to needy families in the Annandale area. In 2020 COVID-19 guidelines caused the annual event to be canceled and it is still uncertain whether there will be a 2021 Kiwanis pancake breakfast fundraiser.
ANNANDALE, MN
Lakeland Gazette

Kiwanis One Day Annual Community-Wide Volunteer Event

The Kiwanis One Day Annual Community-Wide Volunteer Event took place today. Each year, clubs from around the world come together in a “Day of Service”. The Kiwanis One Day Projects in Lakeland included partnering with the Tenoroc and Lakeland High School Key Clubs for community gardening and road clean-up. Volunteers...
LAKELAND, FL
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

Foley Kiwanis Club inducts officers, names Kiwanian of the Year

The Foley Kiwanis Club inducted officers during a special banquet held on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Wolf Bay Restaurant. Club officers hold titles for two years. During the event, President-elect Brian Broussard was presented with the Kiwanian of the Year award. Guest speakers were Kiwanis Division 7 Lt. Gov. Alisha Linam Bowen and Foley Mayor Ralph Hellmich.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Redlands High School#Charity#Kiwanis Club Foundation
Salem News Online

Salem Kiwanis Club marks centennial

That’s what Kiwanis Club of Salem members say they’ve been doing the past 100 years: building the community and building future community leaders through Key Club, the high school service club. The group established in Salem on Oct. 23, 1921 as a men’s business social club is celebrating its centennial...
SALEM, OH
outlooknewspapers.com

Kiwanis Club Celebrates a Century of Service

First published in the Oct. 16 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Members of Kiwanis Club of Glendale recently installed their 2021-22 president, Mike Swan, at the Elks Lodge in Glendale. Swan will preside over the club while it celebrates its 100th year of service to the community. Swan...
GLENDALE, CA
Claremore Progress

RSU Foundation to conduct annual business meeting

The Rogers State University Foundation, Inc., will conduct its annual business meeting on Thursday, October 28, in conference rooms A and B on the second floor of the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center. The event will begin at 4 p.m. “The annual meeting provides the Foundation leadership with an opportunity to...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
NWI.com

1st Source Foundation awards Valpo club $50,000

VALPARAISO — 1st Source Foundation presented Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana A $50,000 check on Wednesday in support of the new Valparaiso Boys & Girls Club. The award comes as part of the Foundation’s grant program. Ryan Smiley, Boys & Girls Clubs president & CEO, thanked the...
VALPARAISO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Daily Journal

MAC Foundation launches annual Enhancement Grant campaign

Mineral Area College (MAC) provides quality, affordable education and has changed the course of countless students' lives and strengthened the local workforce by preparing highly skilled and employable graduates. MAC's commitment to educational excellence is dependent on providing a curriculum built upon industry standards and staying up to date on...
PARK HILLS, MO
dbusiness.com

10th Annual Rugiero Promise Foundation Casino Royale

The Rugiero Promise Foundation hosted its 10th annual Casino Royale on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn. The event, which drew more than 400 people, raised close to $350,000 for the University of Michigan Medicine Center and its cutting-edge diabetes research. Guests enjoyed culinary selections from Antonio’s Cucina Italiana, Dearborn Sausage, Big Tommy’s Parthenon, and more; a specialty bar; Casino Wild nonprofit gaming on authentic tables with professional dealers; a live performance by Mark Randisi as well as Soul Shakers; raffles; and silent and live auctions. Sponsors of the event included AJR Development, Danialle and Peter Karmanos Jr., MadDog Technology, Soave Enterprises, and many more. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DEARBORN, MI
iecn.com

Aristrong Foundation hosts annual fundraiser Saturday

The Aristrong Foundation is hosting their 3rd annual Kickball Tournament and Car Show on Saturday, Nov 6, at Elizabeth Davis Park in Colton, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. The event is one of the biggest of the year for the Aristrong Foundation. Individually, the car show is $25, kickball for a team of 10-12 is $250, and for vendors, it’s $40 per spot—for more information you can visit their website at aristrong.org.
COLTON, CA
Natchitoches Times

Club helps out at Legacy Garden for annual Kiwanis One Day

The Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches spent their Kiwanis One Day helping the Legacy Garden of Ben D. Johnson Educational Center with garden maintenance and harvesting Saturday, Oct. 23. As the morning began, Legacy Garden’s Bridget Gustafson divided the tasks among the Kiwanians, educating the participants on how to properly do...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Delaware Gazette

Kiwanis to hold annual pancake fundraiser

Nothing beats a steaming plate of hot pancakes and sausages to greet a chilly fall morning!. The Evening Kiwanis Club of Delaware is happy to announce its 18th annual Pancake & Sausage Brunch will take place Saturday, Nov. 13. With plans last year derailed due to the pandemic, members are happy to be able to roll up their sleeves and begin flipping and serving pancakes once again to help support the club’s projects that support Delaware-area children.
DELAWARE, OH
sandiegouniontribune.com

Ramona Kiwanis Club gets update on Ramona Senior Center

Ramona Kiwanis heard a presentation on the Ramona Senior Center and the challenges it faces at its Oct. 23 breakfast meeting. Speaking were Lora Cicalo, an employee since 2000, first in the kitchen and now as executive director, and Ellen Pratt, center bookkeeper. The center operates under the name Ramona...
RAMONA, CA
eaglecountryonline.com

Ripley County Community Foundation's Annual Day Of Giving Is Growing Stronger

The seventh annual Day of Giving on Friday, November 5, 2021. (Batesville, Ind.) - The Ripley County Community Foundation is hosting its seventh annual Day of Giving on Friday, November 5, 2021. Between the hours of 8:00AM and 4:00PM, citizens of Ripley County are encouraged to visit the Community Foundation’s office to donate to their favorite cause or fund.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
hometownstations.com

Lima Kiwanis Club donating to support agencies serving children

The Lima Kiwanis Club is continuing their support of organizations serving children. A second round of checks being presented in support of these groups' missions. Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition Regarding Human Trafficking, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and the Court Appointed Special Advocate program are thankful for the support and recognition.
LIMA, OH
coastalbreezenews.com

Kiwanis Club of Marco Installation Dinner

On Thursday night, October 7, 2021, the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island was re-energized, both by the installation of new leadership and the pinning of five brand new members. This group, like many civic groups across the country, suffered losses due to COVID and the well-deserved retirement/resignation of many of the club’s initial founders, which occurred some thirty plus years ago. It is challenging for any group to survive the loss of those individuals who provided the foundational structures of its being, but a feisty group committed to the Kiwanis mission of “changing the world, one child at a time,” declared at this Installation Dinner/Meeting, held at the beautiful Cape Marco Tennis Club, not only that they will they continue, but that they intend to thrive in the coming years.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Sentinel-Echo

City Tourism outlines upcoming events; Addresses progress on SPGE compliance

The cancellation of the traditional "Sights and Sounds of Christmas" will be offset this year by the first-ever "Mistletoe Market" at the London Community Center in November. Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown, announced the event to members of the London City Tourism Commission during their monthly meeting on Monday. Rea said she had already scheduled the use of the community center for that weekend, which falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
LONDON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Kiwanis’ Drink Sales Support Scholarships, Key Club Program In Lawrenceburg

Three weekends of drink sales at downtown Lawrenceburg events will allow the Kiwanis Club to continue supporting area youth. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three weekends of drink sales at downtown Lawrenceburg events will allow the Kiwanis Club of Lawrenceburg to continue serving area youth as it has for 98 years. “Members...
INDIANA STATE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Kiwanis Club of Walla Walla's 2021 sock drive is afoot Nov. 13

"Sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me." The phrase was hip on the lips of a multitude during the 1960s. Everyone from Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels to screen star Goldie Hawn, Flip Wilson and fellow cast members from Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, comedian Milton Berle and even President Richard M. Nixon said or sang those iconic words.
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy