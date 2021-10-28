CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dymax taps PVA for North American distribution

By Jim Hammerand
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDymax today announced a new North American distribution partnership with PVA. Torrington, Connecticut-based Dymax — which develops rapid and light-curable materials, dispensing equipment and UV/LED curing systems for the medical device industry and others — said...

