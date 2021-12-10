27 of our favorite gifts for cat lovers, from tote bags to holiday-themed cat houses

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission.

We rounded up the best gifts for cat lovers, from fun trinkets to feline-themed splurges.

Here are 27 of our favorite gifts, including tote bags, custom cat socks, kitchen gadgets, and books.

Cats are hard not to love. Sure, maybe they're not as friendly or as blindly loyal as dogs, but there's no more acrobatic, snuggly, playful animal around. And don't even get us started on their floof, their tiny toe beans, and those mesmerizing cat eyes.

Whether you're a proud cat parent, admire felines from afar, or love someone who does, we have the kitties to feed everyone's obsession. From tasteful home decor to T-shirts, hats, and pajamas, this curated collection is full of so many cats, you'll have trouble deciding which ones to order.

Cats that rock and roll

Portraits of the greatest artists of all time — Purrrince, Meowdonna, and Dolly Purrton among them — make an appearance on this colorful jigsaw puzzle. With just 500 pieces, it's a great option for feline-friendly family members of all ages.

Cats to help make the morning go more smoothly

This white ceramic coffee mug is covered in roly-poly kittens. The cup holds up to 11 ounces of your favorite hot beverage and, whether you plan on gifting it to a kindred cat-loving spirit or keeping it for yourself, it arrives tied up with a bow.

A whimsical stuffed cat with luck to spare

Bring good fortune to your cat-loving friends and family with this doll by Parisian artist Nathalie Lete. Her feline is a take on the Japanese icon maneki-neko, the beckoning cat, who is believed to bring good luck to its guardian — and that's something we could all use a little more of.

A roadmap to uncover the secrets of the feline universe

Pawmistry: Unlocking The Secrets Of The Universe With Cats By Megan Lynn Kott, available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Urban Outfitters, from $12.82

Uncover the mysteries of this world and the next with this tongue-in-cheek guide to the feline oracle. It will help shed light on topics like how to interpret the landing place of the string your cat just batted around the house and how to read the position of the kibble left over in their dinner bowl. The book also comes with an interactive fold-out Feline Divination Board.

A tote that combines the two best things in life: cats and books

Iconic characters are reimagined in feline form on these organic cotton tote bags. With three literary classics to choose from — "The Great Catsby," "Romeow and Juliet," and "Pride and Purrjudice" — it will be the envy of every cat-loving bookworm out there.

A pint glass etched with their favorite cat's mug

Designed with a custom image of their cat, this pint glass will be the first one they reach for no matter what they're drinking. Send Cutting Edge Boston a photo of their favorite feline and it will etch their likeness into the tumbler. You can even add a personalized message of up to 10 words.

A hat for their cat just because

There's nothing better than a cat in a hat, just ask Dr. Seuss. And cat hats don't get much cuter than this flowered pioneer-style bonnet made from cotton and lined with satin. The bonnet ties under the chin for charming, cottagecore style.

A tool for wrangling fur on any surface of their home

Furemover Extendable Pet Hair Remover Broom, available at Chewy and Amazon, $12.35

Rescue a cat lover's home from daily shedding with this patented tool. The natural rubber broom collects loose hair and fur-filled tumbleweeds from carpet, hardwood floors, tile, upholstery, and clothing with just a swipe. It also has a built-in rubber squeegee for cleaning spills, windows, and other flat surfaces.

A scratchable ski chalet for winter fun

Even if they can't take their cat on their next ski trip, they can make their own memories beside the (hand-drawn) fire in this quaint ski chalet scratcher. The corrugated cardboard A-frame has two entrances and two peek-a-boo windows for watching the snowfall outside.

A naughty cat to keep their noggin warm

Dreaming of Destruction hats channel the inner monologue of felines everywhere. The hats come in seven colors and four styles — two kinds of knit beanies and two different brimmed caps — each with an ironically innocent white cat at its center.

A pillow version of their beloved cat

Elevate their home decor with their cat in pillow form. Submit a photo of their kitty and Draw Your Portrait will turn it into an illustration and print it on to both sides of a soft, machine-washable polyester pillow. Buy the pillowcase alone or the case and filling together. It's available in four sizes and any color you want.

A pair of cats to keep their AirPods safe

Help them keep track of their AirPods with this impact-resistant case made from recycled plastic. The case, which features two posing felines, is available in six colors. It also comes with a metal ring for clipping to a belt loop or bag and can be charged wirelessly.

An inspiring true story about a cat and the man who saved him

"A Street Cat Named Bob: And How He Saved My Life" by James Bowen, available at Chewy and Amazon, $9.60

This memoir tells the story of struggling London street musician James Bowen and the wily street cat Bob that he credits with saving his life. The book, which was also made into a film in 2016, is a true testament to the power of interspecies friendship and the unique beauty of feline-kind. It's available in paperback, hardcover, ebook, and audiobook.

A comfy cat carrier for traveling in style

Their cat will be cozy in this carrier designed with both pets and their parents in mind. Wild One's travel bag is breathable, comes with a detachable shoulder strap and luggage strap, and has plenty of pockets for carrying the essentials. When they've reached their destination, the carrier and its comfy interior cushion unzip into a bed. Choose from green, black, or tan.

A comfy sling chair that comes with its own cat

Zhuzh up their patio, office, or anywhere that needs a little cat magic. This hammock-style chair's wood frame reclines in multiple positions and folds up for easy travel and storage. The polyester earthen-toned fabric and its watchful black kitty are spill and splash resistant.

Sterling silver cats to adorn their ears

These cat silhouette studs will make an adorable addition to their jewelry collection. Fashioned from sterling silver, each cat sits a third of an inch from top to tail. Each set is handmade to order by Camilee Designs.

Cat-covered pillowcases for sweet feline dreams

Add a few more cats to the bed with this set of organic cotton pillowcases. The pretty flowered pattern is sprinkled with quiet white and gray kitties taking a beat to stop and smell the daisies.

Their favorite cat's face on their feet

If you don't yet have an item of clothing decorated with your cat's face, you haven't quite earned true cat lover status. These cozy socks can get them there. Just upload an image and choose from dozens of solid or patterned backgrounds, including holiday styles. Proceeds from each pair go toward feeling three shelter pets.

A wind chime powered by cats

Dawhund Direct Cats Wind Chime, available at Amazon and Walmart, from $21.99

This harmonious wind chime turns the passing breeze into a relaxing melody. Hung with bells, cylinders, and half-a-dozen cats, it dangles from a sturdy hook at the top.

A T-shirt to accurately sum up their love of cats

If they can't resist loving on every cat that crosses their path, this T-shirt is for them. The unisex top, which comes in ten colors and seven sizes from XS to 3XL, is all the explanation they'll need next time they find themselves running a little late.

A cat that keeps time in the kitchen

Prepare perfectly baked cookies and casseroles with this wide-eyed kitty kitchen timer. The handy device can be set for up to 60 minutes and, at just 2 inches in diameter, can perch on even the most crowded countertops.

A cat to cuddle their water bottle while they pedal their bike

They can hydrate in style with this "lucky cat" bike frame water bottle holder. The metal alloy, side-loading design adds less than a pound of weight and comes in white or black.

A candle for the cool cats

Let this candle say what they've been thinking all along: Cats are just way cooler than people! The nontoxic soy candle comes in a 9- or 16-ounce jar and a wide variety of fragrances, including seasonal options like pumpkin and evergreen.

Soft cat pajamas for snuggling under the covers

Get cozy in a pair of white jammies patterned with black cats. The button-up top and full-length pants are made from 93% organic cotton jersey and are machine washable. They're available in five cat-tastic sizes.

A pair of Lego cats just because

They don't have to be a kid to fall in love with Lego's sweet kitty duo. The 250-piece collectible set includes a gray adult cat with a yellow bow tie and movable tail and a kitten sidekick. Both pink-nosed, bewhiskered felines sit in a decorated teal basket.

A beautiful book full of 75 years of stunning cats

"Cats, Photographs 1942-2018" by Walter Chandoha, available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble, from $34.10

Photographer Walter Chandoha first trained his lens on his rescued street kitten in 1949. Over the seven decades that followed, he turned his inspiration into the kind of career that would make any cat lover swoon. In this timeless hardcover book, you'll find a collection of some of Chandoha's most stunning, memorable, and compassionate photographs.

A game of strategy made for playful cat lovers

This card-based game has cats at its center. Players can claw their way to victory as they make mischief, collect human-affection points, and hiss and howl at their competitors. Kids as young as 8 can play the game for 2 to 6 players. It comes with a deck of illustrated cards, tokens, a score card, and instructions.