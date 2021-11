There’s an Instagram trend doing the rounds, and this one is all about posting a picture with your partner. It’s soppy, but cute all the same. This trend is actually quite tricky to do unless you know how, so this is exactly how you can get the Instagram “who are you in love with” trend sticker. Also, how to get the other sticker themes that basically do the same thing, if declaring who you’re in love with isn’t your exact vibe.

INTERNET ・ 9 DAYS AGO