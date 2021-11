Kyle Pitts is looking like the offensive weapon the Atlanta Flacons hoped for when they selected him fourth overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The former Gator played a crucial role in the Falcons’ 30-28 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Pitts brought in a pair of spectacular catches, including what ended up being the game-sealing reception for Atlanta after getting into field goal range. He led the Falcons in receptions with seven and yards with 163. Although he didn’t get a touchdown this week, this is Pitts’ second game in a row going over 100 yards receiving.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO