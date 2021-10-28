Wyden's Proposed New Income Tax On Billionaires

For a few brief hours on Wednesday, it seemed like Democrats would propose a tax on billionaires. Democrats are still hammering out the details of what will be in a final social-spending package, but the tax focused on billionaires looks like it's getting chopped. The architect of the tax, Sen. Ron Wyden, the chair of the Senate finance committee, told Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig that "this is not done" as he fights to keep it alive.

