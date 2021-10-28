CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wyden's Proposed New Income Tax On Billionaires

By Bernie Kent - Forbes
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) heads to the...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Post

Hispanic Democrats warn of the perils of dropping immigration proposals from Biden’s domestic spending bill

Democrats who have been frustrated by the lack of progress on making sweeping changes to the immigration system are warning party leaders that Congress needs to include something in President Biden’s signature domestic policy package for the immigrant communities it has promised to help and is counting on to show up in big numbers in the 2022 midterm elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WSB Radio

Tensions up, Dems try to lower drug prices, wrap Biden bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Tensions high, Democrats worked Tuesday to seal a deal to lower prescription drug costs for older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said privately she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

The billionaire who hates the wealth tax says that 'there's no sympathy for billionaires' and that the ultrawealthy are being attacked 'for no reason'

For a few brief hours on Wednesday, it seemed like Democrats would propose a tax on billionaires. Democrats are still hammering out the details of what will be in a final social-spending package, but the tax focused on billionaires looks like it's getting chopped. The architect of the tax, Sen. Ron Wyden, the chair of the Senate finance committee, told Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig that "this is not done" as he fights to keep it alive.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Senate
Norwalk Hour

Elon Musk Argues Proposed Billionaire Tax Will Eventually Target Average Americans

Elon Musk issued a warning on Thursday against Democrats’ billionaire tax proposal that levies unrealized capital gains, saying that eventually the government will run out of ultra-wealthy individuals, following which, they will target the majority middle class. “US national debt is ~$28,900 billion or ~$229k per taxpayer. Even taxing all...
INCOME TAX
bluemountaineagle.com

Editorial: Wyden's tax of the 700

A key ingredient in solutions from Congress is new taxes. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, has laid out plans to tax the richest Americans. This is not an editorial urging sympathy for billionaires. They can pay people to cry for them. But we do have some questions about the ideas behind the new tax proposal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kfgo.com

Explainer-Democratic ‘billionaires tax’ proposal likely to face legal challenges

(Reuters) – The proposal by U.S. Senate Democrats to tax billionaires https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrat-unveils-billionaires-tax-biden-agenda-2021-10-27′ tradeable assets to help finance President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda will almost certainly face lawsuits, tax experts said. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that Biden supports the so-called “billionaires’ tax” and believes it...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy