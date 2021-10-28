Wyden's Proposed New Income Tax On Billionaires

Democrats who have been frustrated by the lack of progress on making sweeping changes to the immigration system are warning party leaders that Congress needs to include something in President Biden’s signature domestic policy package for the immigrant communities it has promised to help and is counting on to show up in big numbers in the 2022 midterm elections.
Sen. Joe Manchin has been working to shrink or eliminate key elements of President Joe Biden's social spending and climate proposal as several of his former advisors lobby Congress. Manchin has at least six former aides and advisors lobbying members of Congress for power players in industries such as coal,...
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Tensions high, Democrats worked Tuesday to seal a deal to lower prescription drug costs for older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said privately she...
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday demanded that the House take up the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill immediately while making it clear he's not yet ready to support a separate social and climate spending bill.
For a few brief hours on Wednesday, it seemed like Democrats would propose a tax on billionaires. Democrats are still hammering out the details of what will be in a final social-spending package, but the tax focused on billionaires looks like it's getting chopped. The architect of the tax, Sen. Ron Wyden, the chair of the Senate finance committee, told Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig that "this is not done" as he fights to keep it alive.
WASHINGTON — Democrats reached a deal Tuesday to add a measure to control prescription drug costs to President Joe Biden’s social safety net plan, agreeing to allow the government to negotiate prices for medications covered by Medicare, as the House moved closer to a vote on the sprawling bill.
On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
(CNN) — It's hard to see amid the stormy conflict with Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, but the elongated Democratic standoff over President Joe Biden's economic agenda shows how far the party consensus has moved toward a more aggressive role for government than during the presidencies of Bill Clinton or even Barack Obama.
Cal Ripken has nothing on the Maine Republican. What happened: It was a feat so impressive that even Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had to praise Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) for it: 8,000 consecutive votes in the U.S. Senate. (Their relationship is famously ... frosty after Schumer worked overtime to defeat her last year.)
Elon Musk issued a warning on Thursday against Democrats’ billionaire tax proposal that levies unrealized capital gains, saying that eventually the government will run out of ultra-wealthy individuals, following which, they will target the majority middle class. “US national debt is ~$28,900 billion or ~$229k per taxpayer. Even taxing all...
A key ingredient in solutions from Congress is new taxes. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, has laid out plans to tax the richest Americans. This is not an editorial urging sympathy for billionaires. They can pay people to cry for them. But we do have some questions about the ideas behind the new tax proposal.
Democrats are frantically trying to find ways to raise taxes to pay for their mammoth, multitrillion dollar reconciliation package. But the need to keep the proposal “revenue neutral” is leading them down strange, potentially illegal pathways. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon is pitching a “billionaires tax” to...
(Reuters) – The proposal by U.S. Senate Democrats to tax billionaires https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-democrat-unveils-billionaires-tax-biden-agenda-2021-10-27′ tradeable assets to help finance President Joe Biden’s social spending agenda will almost certainly face lawsuits, tax experts said. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that Biden supports the so-called “billionaires’ tax” and believes it...
