Meet ‘Dr. P,’ the newest TRH medical oncologist

DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified acute care and trauma surgeon Philip Vuocolo to its medical staff. Dr. Vuocolo joins the team at Penn Highlands General Surgery in DuBois, located at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 313, in DuBois. Dr. Vuocolo is a highly skilled specialist and has served as...
Board-certified, fellowship-trained and subspecializing in general oncology, lung and genitourinary cancers and hematologic oncology, Dr. Adam J. Kotkiewicz joins the award-winning hospital as part of the multidisciplinary team dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer at the renowned Anderson Family Cancer Institute at Jupiter Medical Center. November 1 2021...
KINGWOOD — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital has expanded its specialties offered with the addition of oncologist Ihtishaam Qazi, MD, to its staff. Dr. Qazi will be treating a variety of cancers and will be focusing on lung, breast and gastrointestinal conditions. He will now be treating lymphomas, leukemia and mylomnas at the Kingwood hospital.
As you age, it may be difficult to distinguish between normal moments of forgetfulness and the first signs of dementia. Yet experts say that it's important to stay vigilant to dementia's symptoms, which can affect your ability to remember, reason, or make everyday decisions. For those with Lewy body dementia...
Unless you've been blessed with a perfectly regular digestive system regardless of what you eat, you probably know that what goes into your body has a huge impact on what comes out of it—and that it could exacerbate constipation. But before you start limiting your diet to water and prunes,...
Thomas Hartle is an unlikely psychedelics adventurer. The 53-year-old father of two from Saskatoon, Canada, describes himself as being “about as ordinary and boring as white bread.” Until a few years ago, he had never even considered taking any sort of illegal substance. “I grew up in the ‘This is your brain on drugs’ generation,” he tells me when we speak over a video call, referring to the notorious anti-drugs campaign launched in 1987 that featured that memorable slogan over the image of an egg frying on a skillet. “I considered that whole class of drugs as not just unhelpful,...
A cheap, widely available drug used to treat mental illness cuts both the risk of death from COVID-19 and the need for people with the disease to receive intensive medical care, according to clinical-trial results. The drug, called fluvoxamine, is taken for conditions including depression and obsessive–compulsive disorder. But it...
Two drugs approved decades ago not only counteract brain damage caused by Alzheimer's disease in animal models, the same therapeutic combination may also improve cognition. Sounds like a slam dunk in terms of a cure—but not yet. Researchers currently are concentrating on animal studies amid implications that remain explosive: If a surprising drug combination continues to destroy a key feature of the disease, then an effective treatment for Alzheimer's may have been hiding for decades in plain sight.
Medical researchers had been struggling for a long while to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease. But what if there was one all along that we all can purchase from the pharmacies of our own town?. Believe it or not, but that’s exactly what a new article posted on MedicalXpress.com...
With nearly half of the US population taking prescription medication, Officials with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center says make sure you know where your medicine is coming from. A recent study showed that the number of Americans who have purchased prescription drugs online or from social media sites is...
The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met October 13, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Melissa Helm, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Allan Sucharski, CFO.
Dr. Duncan Savage is is the chief of radiation oncology at St. Peter’s Hospital. He joins to talk with you about a variety of cancer-related topics, including targeted breast cancer treatment, HPV-related cancers in both men and women, oral, head and neck cancers, and more. Call with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Dr. Madhavi Chary, a board certified in family medicine physician who has been practicing since 2005, is proud to announce that she has started a private practice in association with Medical Associates of Brevard. Dr. Chary offers Outpatient services, minor office procedures with a focus on...
US biotech firm Moderna said Sunday that American officials have delayed approving its Covid-19 vaccine for teenagers to allow more time to better assess the potential risk of developing myocarditis, or heart inflammation.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday "informed Moderna that the agency requires additional time to evaluate recent international analyses of the risk of myocarditis after vaccination," the biotech company said Sunday in a statement.
The evaluation on whether to recommend Moderna's vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds could last until January 2022, the company said.
Myocarditis and an associated risk, pericarditis (inflammation around the heart) have previously been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines themselves, particularly among adolescent boys and young men.
A longtime practitioner in Brenham and the medical director of Washington County has died. Dr. Robert Stark died Sunday afternoon, after going into cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was 65 years old. Dr. Stark became a Texas Medical Board-licensed practitioner in 1983, and started a private practice in Brenham on...
East Georgia Medical & Surgical Associates and Cedar Surgical Associates are pleased to welcome Tyler Cowart, M.D., general and colorectal surgeon. Dr. Cowart, board-certified surgeon by the American Board of Surgery, is a new member of the medical staff at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He joined the medical group and hospital in late August.
Dr. Caccamese previously served as a primary care physician at St. Joseph Medical Group. As a Towson resident since 2004, Dr. Suzanne Caccamese has watched as Towson University has continued to grow over the last decade. So when the chance arose be part of that momentum, Caccamese decided to go...
