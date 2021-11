BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “NCIS” is a spinoff of the popular series “JAG.” “NCIS” was introduced to audiences in season eight of “JAG” through what is known as a backdoor pilot. Backdoor pilots are typically an episode, or multiple episodes, of an already-existing series that serve to introduce audiences to an upcoming spinoff series. Episodes 20 and 21 in season eight of “JAG” introduced viewers to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Anthony DiNozzo, Abby Sciuto and many other characters we know and love.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO