Video Games

Is Age of Empires 4 Coming to Xbox?

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge of Empires has returned with its fourth installation after a 15-year main series gap and could potentially be coming to Xbox. One of the most nostalgic real-time strategy games is making an epic return to PC and consoles today, Thursday, Oct. 28. Age of Empires IV, fresh out of the...

www.dbltap.com

VIDEO GAMES

