Who is Fox 46 meteorologist Nick Kosir's wife Danielle?

While he has become known as the dancing weatherman on TikTok with more than 2.5 million followers, some are curious to know more about Fox 46 anchor Nick Kosir's wife. We take a look at the meteorologist's family life away from his role on-screen. Who is Nick Kosir's wife,...

Fox Weather launched Monday after months of headline-making hires. Meteorologist Britta Merwin spoke to TheWrap ahead of the streaming platform's premiere and said "of course" the outlet will be covering climate change, in contrast to the speculative jokes people first made when it was announced that Fox News Media was launching a weather service as its eighth platform.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Fox Weather launches at 6 a.m. on Monday, October 25, Cleveland-area viewers will see a familiar face greeting them. Jason Frazer, a meteorologist who co-anchored 3NEWS weekend mornings on WKYC with his wife Romney Smith the last two years, serves as morning co-host on Fox News Media's new national, 24-hour streaming weather channel.
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent 'The View' guest Barbara Corcoran's dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg's weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn't impressed with Barbara's sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn't care less.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Joins Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez While Trick-Or-Treating With Their Kids In Malibu

Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck engaged in some co-parenting while trick-or-treating with their kids and Ben's girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez. Jennifer Garner joined ex-husband Ben Affleck and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, for some Halloween festivities over the weekend, taking the kids out for trick-or-treating in Malibu, California. The former couple were spotted in the California locale after spending time with their kids at Huckleberry cafe earlier in the day, reported PEOPLE. According to the outlet, both Ben and his ex-wife's children plus J.Lo's kids got together for the event.
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he's carrying on his late father's legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson's death, the late pop star's 19-year-old son Blanket "Bigi" Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson's Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. "I do think it's important that we all know about it," Bigi said about climate change. "I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is."
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge's wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge's first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Is Dr Liesl Obrecht leaving General Hospital? Character's fate explored

Following last nights eventful episode of General Hospital, which saw Dr Liesl Obrecht shot, fans have wondered if Obrecht actress Kathleen Gati is leaving the popular soap. We explore the characters fate as well as the actress career away from General Hospital. What happened to Obrecht on General Hospital?. Monday's...
NFL
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife?

ATLANTA — Donning a pink two-piece Dolce & Gabbana suit, Freddie Freeman's wife walked across the Atlanta Braves send-off party red carpet on Monday. The immediate question people searched on Google was 'Who is Freddie Freeman's wife,' according to the company. Her name is Chelsea Freeman and she has built...
ATLANTA, GA
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an "unrecognizable" photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the "version" of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. "This...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it's the '80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we're talking about? Or the '70s and Tatum O'Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn't the '50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

