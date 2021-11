Mike Flanagan recently revealed that an earthquake sparked the idea of creating a horror movie based in the Star Wars universe and we need it on our screens now. Flanagan, known for directing horror films like Doctor Sleep and Gerald's Game, posted to Twitter that he had woken up to an idea for what could be his newest film: a Star Wars horror flick. Flanagan tweeted, "Got woken up by the earthquake this morning, sat there for a few minutes just thinking "I'd really love to make a horror movie in the STAR WARS universe..." Though we aren't sure what exactly prompted this idea besides the earthquake, we are confident that this genre combination is a must-have.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO