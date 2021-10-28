CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple forgot to adapt macOS to the MacBook Pro notched display – Gizchina.com

enplugged.com
 7 days ago

Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro with a major refresh in design. Besides the new displays, more ports, and returning elements, one of the biggest changes was the Notch at the top of the display. Like it or not, Apple has brought the iconic notch that has been present on iPhones...

enplugged.com

Comments / 0

Related
techviral.net

Google just Banned 150 Android Apps, Uninstall Them Now: List Here

Google has recently removed 150 dangerous Android apps from the Google Play Store. All these malicious apps were a part of a premium SMS scam campaign called UltimaSMS. These fake apps look like legal tools; there were apps like photo editors, camera filters, games, and QR Code scanners. It asked the victims to sign up for the SMS services, which are very expensive.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

This smart assistant built into your phone could be secretly recording you – How to stop it

Google is no stranger to questionable privacy procedures, with numerous concerns raised over its data-collection methods over the past few years. While Facebook and Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, have faced similar accusations, new technology for Google Assistant makes it entirely possible for the devices to listen in on conversations without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davinci
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention different price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. There are a few things to consider before picking out an Android phone. For starters, you’ll want to...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything you need to know

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. After months of public beta, the operating system is now available to the public. It doesn’t come...
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Apple MacBook Pro's notch houses more than just a 1080p camera

Apple's decision to include a notch has come under heavy scrutiny. While there are pro-notch opinions, a good number of users feel having a notch is unnecessary and ruins a good design. We can only speculate as to why Apple had to choose this design. Apparently, the MacBook Pro's notch houses more than just a webcam.
COMPUTERS
Consumer Reports.org

First Look: Apple's New MacBook Pro

For the first time in years, Apple’s MacBook Pro has received a truly compelling upgrade. The new M1 processors pack serious muscle, the display is silky smooth, and—at long last—the keyboard is comfortable to type on. Add handy slots for SD Cards and HDMI cables and you’ve got a very versatile notebook indeed.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Macos#Macbook Pro#Android Apps#Verge#Ui#Snazzy Labs#Twitter#Istat Menus
Ubergizmo

Apple Delaying New MacBook Pro Pre-Orders

If you have pre-ordered one of Apple’s new MacBook Pros recently, you might want to check your email. This is because according to a bunch of user reports, it seems that Apple has delayed pre-orders for their new MacBook Pro laptops seemingly without warning by sending emails to customers. According...
COMPUTERS
Macdaily News

Apple to also mar MacBook Air with stupid notch in 2022

According to the same leaker who was first to mention Apple was bringing a stupid, rather pointless notch to the new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, the next-generation MacBook Air scheduled to be released in 2022 will also feature the same black mark on its display. Juli Clover for...
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Let's talk about the Apple MacBook Pro notch: Was it really necessary?

Rejoice! The MacBook Pro is back. After a long run of terrible updates, Apple has finally made an iteration worthy of the “Pro” tag. There is so much to like here. Two sizes, crazy powerful silicon with every configuration available across both sizes, necessary ports brought back, and the screens made even better. A dream machine for professions, except that it comes with an asterisk — or more precisely, a notch.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
MacRumors Forums

Forgot to Pre-Order Your MacBook Pro? Apple Store Pickup Is Now An Option

Pre-orders for Apple's new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models opened last Monday immediately after Apple's "Unleashed" event, and soon after, shipping estimates for all configurations began slipping by weeks and in some cases by over a month. If you weren't able to pre-order after Apple's event for whatever reason,...
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

MacBook Pro 'top notch' design issue hides apps on menu bar

Apple's redesigned MacBook Pro models have finally arrived, with both the 14-inch MacBook and 16-inch MacBook Pro sporting a notch at the top of the display. The Cupertino tech giant's signature design has already run into an issue that owners have been quick to point out. As spotted by Quinn...
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Apple defends controversial new MacBook Pro design

Apple may have announced new AirPods, HomePods and, you know, a whole new laptop last week, but there's still one thing everyone's talking about. Why yes, we are indeed talking about the notch. Apple saw fit to take the most controversial iPhone design feature and slap it on the MacBook – and it certainly got people talking.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Apple patents an iMac and MacBook design with a Face ID Notch

Apple had been rumored to launch new MacBook Pro laptops with a notch on the display. The recent launch of the latest MacBooks confirmed this rumor, although, a 2020 patent from the company has revealed that the notch design had been in the plans but with additional functionality. The patent...
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Apple MacBook Pro 14-Inch Review

Apple’s M1 silicon debuted to great fanfare a year ago, infusing the entry-level 2020 MacBook Air with extraordinary computing power for a laptop of its size and price. At the time, the 13-inch MacBook Pro rang up as the lesser value, since it cost more but used the same M1 processor that the MacBook Air did. Apple now changes the equation—and opens up the Pro to a wider swath of content pros—with the 14-inch MacBook Pro (starts at $1,999; $2,899 as tested). Debuting a new screen size for Apple laptops, this MacBook Pro is the notebook that Mac-minded creative professionals have been waiting for, with a much-more-powerful Apple chip (the M1 Pro), an extensive selection of ports (including some old essentials returning), and revolutionary screen technology to justify its considerably higher price. It gains an Editors' Choice award as a seriously powerful tool for Mac creatives that, unlike most workstation-grade laptops, retains reasonable portability.
COMPUTERS
iclarified.com

New MacBook Pro Notch Causes UI Issues [Video]

The notch on Apple's new MacBook Pro is causing several UI issues for users with many menubar items. The problems were demonstrated in a couple videos posted by Quinn Nelson. "I can't even believe this is real. So, oh my gosh. A lot of people have been asking and wondering with the notch in the way now, what happens if your app menus go too far to the right or your status menus go too far to the left. Do they like you know get smaller or do they jump to the other side, or are they scrollable? The answer is frickin nothing! If I turn on iStat menus, look at that, there is stuff behind the menubar [notch] that I can't see!"
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy