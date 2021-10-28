CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

HireMyMom Success Story: Nicole Smith

By Lesley Pyle
hiremymom.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTell us about you and your experience finding work on HireMyMom. Once I decided I was going to change my career path to work from home, I spent the time creating my account and really being mindful of my skills and what I’m able to offer others. I checked in daily...

www.hiremymom.com

Comments / 0

Related
coveteur.com

Succession Is Using Hair to Tell a Story about Ambition and Power

The below contains spoilers for Succession, up to and including season three, episode one. The first episode of Succession's third season begins as the other two have—with all eyes on Kendall Roy (played by Jeremy Strong). This time around, we meet Kendall a few moments after he finally rose up against his father Logan (Brian Cox) at a press conference and publicly blames him for a series of cover ups and scandals that plagued the cruise ship division of Waystar Royco, the family's media conglomerate. In the opening minutes of the episode, Kendall's in an SUV with his cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) when Greg says, "This is like O.J.! Except if O.J. never killed anyone," to which Kendall responds, "Who said I never killed anyone?" before breaking out into a crazed grin. The "joke" nods to the season one finale where Kendall left a caterer to drown following a car wreck.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with messages as she shares heartbreaking story

Hoda Kotb often shares inspirational stories and quotes on her social media channels, and her latest post was close to her heart. The Today star took to Instagram to share her friend Karen's message, which had a devastating backstory. Karen's beloved husband John passed away from cancer and while she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Smith
Person
Will Smith
audacy.com

Man reveals hack for microwaving popcorn no one seemed to know about

Not everyone is a master in the kitchen, but if there is one thing anyone can manage cooking, it's popcorn. Most microwaves include a popcorn button, making it almost impossible to ruin. However, someone recently revealed a step in the popcorn making process no one seemed to know about, until...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

Mandy Moore felt shame when parenthood came easy for husband

Mandy Moore remembers watching her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, “effortlessly step into” fatherhood after their son, Gus, was born in February. “Everything he did seemed easy. He could get Gus to go to sleep like that, to laugh like that, whereas I felt clumsy and awkward,” Moore told Parents. “I felt a lot of shame and a lot of guilt.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

Why Aren’t Women Allowed To Get Married, Or Gain Weight, Without The World Assuming They’re Pregnant?

From Hailey Bieber fans to Kylie Jenner TikTok sleuths, people are obsessed with predicting the pregnancies of celebrities - some even presenting their collated evidence in social media threads and others starting up rumours about the conception. On one hand, anticipating the pregnancies of famous people is a mostly harmless, expected part of celebrity stan culture. But pregnancy speculations have a dark side to them, especially when they crop up following weight gain or marriages. And when the woman at the centre of rumour turns out not to be pregnant (or just hasn’t revealed it), this says a lot about how we view women in bigger bodies, women who are married, and women who are not mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Success Story#Hiremymom#Success Stories
MD Omar Makki

Success Story of Young Digital Entrepreneur MD Omar Makki CEO Of Tech Makki

Success is not the ultimate outcome, however, failure is not lethal. Meet the CEO & Founder of Tech Makki & Makki Mart & Makki (Clothing Brand), MD Omar Makki. Advanced technology has revolutionized the way we spent our time in the digital era of the twenty-first century. To be more specific, social networking has become a priority for everyone these days. In our digital era, everything is now possible via digital media, from staying in touch with loved ones to changing the world for the better, or from being up to date on global events to providing business advice!
Digital Collegian

The mullet resurgence: A story of success against all odds | Column

There are things in this world that never die. Benjamin Franklin once said, “in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.”. Little did old Benny know he was leaving out one other constant — mullets. The mullet originated in the 1970s when a French fashion influencer Henri Mollet...
HAIR CARE
iu.edu

First-generation success: Stories to celebrate

At IUPUI, 30% of students are considered "first-generation" -- the first in their family to attend college. Sophomore Michelle Rodriguez-Silva is one of those students, and she is sharing her story about navigating campus life. Question: What made you decide to go to college?. Answer: Not many of my cousins...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Primetimer

Succession has a Shiv Roy problem: "It’s that her story remains surprisingly thin"

"Shiv’s combination of coyness, canniness, and ambition makes a lot of viewers love her," Lili Loofbourow says of Sarah Snook's character. "Plenty of others love to hate her. This may be because she’s structurally unable to escape the strategic significance of her femaleness; it’s the main way she gets singled out again and again on the show (most recently in Kendall’s repeated and vile references to her 'teats'). But the issue isn’t exactly that she’s a woman. Nor is it exactly that she’s the favorite. It’s that her story remains surprisingly thin. There still just isn’t much to her—beyond chafing at her marriage and wanting the top job enough to do anything to get it—and it seems to me like by now there should be. I’ve been waiting eagerly for Shiv’s choices to be anything but dully adaptive. She’s smart, after all, and eager to impress her father whose whole philosophy requires never adapting and rejecting constraints. But adapting is all Shiv does. Save for her surprising decision in the Season 2 finale to beg her father to spare Tom—a fascinating and knowingly self-immolating pivot toward the marriage (and away from her ambition!) that she seems to have totally forgotten about in Season 3—Shiv is strategic in a dispiritingly obvious sort of way. It’s hard to imagine her ever impressing Logan because all she does is accept limits instead of challenging or reframing them. There’s no interesting paradox there, no unusual angle of approach, no legible defining complication. We’re into the third season and that’s a little too long for a principal to remain this blurry. Shiv seems crisp (her outfits sure are), but ask yourself whose psychology you understand better: Tom’s or Shiv’s? Greg’s or Shiv’s? Roman’s or Shiv’s? Hell: Connor’s or Shiv’s? I’m not even bothering with Kendall, whose layers get more attention than all the rest combined. This is a problem even at the level of dumb aesthetics. It’s my unpopular opinion that Shiv’s ballyhooed makeover from the S1 messy bohemian to the S2 polished pantsuit does the opposite of character work, and that it in fact comes perilously close to doing what The Office did to Mindy Kaling’s character—rewriting her so completely from the first season to the rest that there’s no real bridge to build. The OG Shiv is a bruiser with great messy hair who wrestles Roman and wears big bohemian cardigans and flats and weird unflattering pants. These are not conventional sartorial choices for political consultants in Washington; this Shiv is somewhat eccentric, and interesting. The New Shiv, by contrast, is conformity itself.... This mimics a broader tendency in the writing for Shiv, which uses shallow external signifiers to portray her as bold when she’s actually disappointingly reactive. It would be one thing if Shiv were mysterious—that is to say, if you found yourself genuinely and repeatedly surprised by what she was thinking, or by her approach to a problem. Or if she were brilliant and capable of swinging the room by making a compelling and unexpected case. But she mostly isn’t. She’s mostly obvious and predictable."
TV SERIES
yellowscene.com

Staffing Struggles: Success Stories Give A Clue Into What’s Happening

It’s hard to go anywhere without hearing about how employers are struggling to hire. Unemployment in Colorado is at 5.9 percent, down from 6.2 percent over the summer but still up from it’s 2.5 percent pre-pandemic rate in September of 2019. Meanwhile, quit rates, which measure employee resignations, are at some of their highest levels since the Bureau of Labor and Statistics began tracking them.
ECONOMY
janetlansbury.com

How to Stop Feeling Frustrated by Your Child’s Behavior – A Family Success Story

Janet shares a family’s inspiring success story about dealing with their 3.5-year-old’s repeated, seemingly wanton problem behavior. The parent admits that both she and her husband were frustrated and “triggered” by the behavior, and they reacted with anger and scolding. The situation came to a head when their boy started lying about his actions, which was particularly hurtful to his dad. After reading some of Janet’s advice, they were able to consider their child’s POV with empathy and realize how their reactions may have “made the truth feel unsafe or uncomfortable.” They changed their approach completely and now feel confident their relationship with their child can survive any future storms.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Succession and Squid Game are telling the same story, but one is more realistic than the other

The HBO dramedy and the Korean Netflix global sensation "are about survival in one fashion or another," says Libby Hill. "Both feature gut-wrenching twists and betrayals. Both are about systemic abuse, either by society or family, and the hopelessness left in its wake. But there is one important distinction between the series. Though both are deemed dramas, closer examination suggests that one of the shows traverses primarily in fantasy and the other in reality. It just might not be the ones you think. At first glance, Squid Game might seem like a nightmare come to life, its violence and gore ripped from the most fantastical wells of fear and anxiety your brain has to offer, all oversized animatronic dolls, radicalized Shy Guys, and delicate glass bridges to nowhere. Sure, those are alluring elements of the series, but there is something very real about the atmosphere the show creates. Something familiar. As income inequality in the United States grows, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic, more and more people are becoming familiar with living paycheck to paycheck, the invoice and wait realities of freelance work, and the crushing grind of a gig economy. More people are familiar with calls from debt collectors and final notices on bills. They may not owe money to South Korean loan sharks who are more than willing to resort to violence, but paying 26 percent interest on their credit card might be even more painful. Squid Game, like Bong Joon-Ho’s Best Picture-winning film Parasite before it, gives insight into the income inequality of South Korea, and audiences worldwide are transfixed. It resonates because of the familiar, fleeting shadows that flicker on the walls, ashy gray smears of desperation and fear as those with less are forced to serve — or entertain — those with much, much more. Conversely, Jesse Armstrong’s Succession focuses wholly on a single family, the Roys. Over his life, Logan has built an old media empire, perpetually teetering on the verge of ruin, as his children — Kendall, Connor (Alan Ruck), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — frantically rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic for their shot at the throne, fueled by love, hate, fear, and rage. But this is no staid family drama. No weepy singer/songwriter songs underscoring hugs a la Parenthood. No tear-jerking flashbacks in the fashion of This Is Us. No grappling with the looming specter of death in the vein of Six Feet Under. While the family dynamics in play with Succession are recognizable, the circumstances in which they unfold are not. The Roy family is beyond affluent. Their wealth exists in a tier unimaginable to most people, elevating them to the level of gods among men, for whom money is so plentiful it has become autonomic. Money is not a conscious part of the Roys’ existence because it doesn’t have to be. Money has always been, money will always be."
TV SERIES
beautypackaging.com

Luxe Pack New York Was a 'Come Back' Success Story

Luxe Pack New York closed on Thursday, October 28th, and the two-day event welcomed nearly 3,000 industry contacts to the Javits Center’s new building, which is down the block from the main entrance. "Our New York comeback event welcomed 2,958 to the new show floor making the comeback event a...
INDUSTRY
No Film School

How Does the 'Succession' Cinematography Accentuate the Story?

Succession's camerawork envelops all who watch. If I told you there was a prestige drama about a group of unlikeable people with camerawork that felt spontaneous, filled with snap zooms, rack focuses, blocking all over the place, and lots of handheld shots, would you ever think it was one of the best shows on TV? Well, it is.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy