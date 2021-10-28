CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time Change November 7th

By fmarie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn November 7th most smart devices will automatically set us up without touching a button. Did you know that the average person doesn’t know why we push forward and fall back, for daylight savings? Time changes in the United States has been used to give farmers more time to harvest...

