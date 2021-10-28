Time Change November 7th

Your weekend is going to be a little longer this week! It’s that time of year again -- change the clocks and “fall back” one hour. Officially on Sunday, November 7th, 2021, at 2:00 am we turn the clock back one hour — back to 1:00 am — as we return to standard time instead of Daylight Saving Time. (And yes, the correct spelling is “Saving” not “Savings”. There should be no “S” on the end!) Most areas of the United States observe daylight saving time, the exceptions being Arizona (except for the Navajo, who do observe daylight saving time on tribal lands), Hawaii, and the overseas territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.
