NFL

Sterling Shepard (hamstring) returns to Thursday practice for the Giants

fantasypros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePer Dan Duggan of the Athletic, WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) returned to Thursday practice for the Giants. (Dan Duggan on Twitter) Shepard was a late inactive in Week...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Saquon Barkley (ankle) absent from Giants' Thursday practice

Per Giants beat writer Pat Leonard, RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) did not practice Thursday and is not expected to play for the Giants on Sunday. (Pat Leonard on Twitter) This would mark two straight games missed for Barkley as he continues to deal with an ankle injury that still has no definitive timeline of when it's expected to heal. The Giants will continue to rely on RB Devontae Booker during this period who will handle the bulk of the carries offensively and should also remain involved as a pass catcher due to several WR injuries. For fantasy purposes Booker should have a more successful outing in Week 7 vs the Panthers in a game that should be closer, putting him in the RB 2 range.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Giants Week 7 Inactive Report: Sterling Shepard to Miss Game vs. Panthers

The New York Giants, already missing receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Kenny Golladay (knee), as well as running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), will be without slot receiver Sterling Shepard this week. Shepard, who was added to the injury report Thursday with a hamstring issue, went through an abbreviated pre-game workout...
NFL
numberfire.com

Giants' John Ross (hamstring) uncertain Week 7

New York Giants wide receiver John Ross (hamstring) is questionable for Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers. Ross was able to practice on Thursday and Friday, putting him on track to play. Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) are also questionable, so Ross could wind up playing a significant amount of snaps if the Giants add more receivers to their inactive list. Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) have both been ruled out.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants vs. Panthers inactives: Sterling Shepard OUT with hamstring injury

Sterling Shepard will not play for the New York Giants on Sunday. The wide receiver briefly tested his hamstring prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers, and will be inactive. Shepard missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. The Giants are extremely short-handed at wide receiver....
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram return to practice Thursday (Report)

The injury bug is certainly alive and spreading throughout East Rutherford. The Giants were without a number of their offensive weapons this past Sunday but somehow pulled off a 22-point win over Carolina. However, on Thursday, the team received some intriguing news. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan...
NFL
numberfire.com

Evan Engram (calf) absent for Giants' Thursday practice

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (calf) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice. Engram's downgrade to DNP is a bad sign toward his availability for Week 7's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Expect Kyle Rudolph to log more snaps in a tough matchup against numberFire's fifth rated pass defense if Engram is ruled out.
NFL
numberfire.com

Kenny Golladay (knee) could return to Giants practice Friday

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) could return to practice on Friday, per head coach Joe Judge. Golladay has been sidelined since injuring his knee in Week 5. Judge said Golladay and Kadarius Toney (ankle) are both making "good progress" and that he is "pretty optimistic" they could practice on Friday. Daniel Jones and the entire offense would benefit if Golladay can make it back out there for a Week 8 matchup with a porous Kansas City Chiefs secondary. Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is also expected back after missing last week's game. The Giants resorted to using Darius Slayton, John Ross, and Dante Pettis in three-wide sets out of necessity.
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Giants WR Kadarius Toney returns to practice (Report)

Rookie Kadarius Toney has missed time with an ankle injury. Sure seems it’s trending that way. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, rookie Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney returned to practice Friday. Toney has been dealing with an ankle injury sustained in the Week 6 loss to the Rams. He missed the Week 7 win over Carolina due to the issue.
NFL
Sporting News

Is Sterling Shepard playing on Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Giants-Chiefs Week 8 Monday Night Football

Sterling Shepard has been heavily targeted in games in which he's played this year, but a nagging hamstring injury has kept him off the field as much as he's been on. With a favorable matchup awaiting him on Monday Night Football against the Chiefs, plenty of fantasy football owners are undoubtedly checking the latest injury updates to see if Shepard is playing. We have you covered ahead of your final start 'em, sit 'em decision of Week 8.
NFL
chatsports.com

Giants’ Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard expected to play vs. Chiefs — report

The New York Giants could have a couple of their key offensive playmakers back in the lineup Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting that wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) are “expected to play.”. Both are officially listed as...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Sterling Shepard to miss time, Saquon Barkley & Kenny Golladay could play Sunday (Report)

The injury bug is still alive and well in East Rutherford. It doesn’t seem the Giants‘ health-related issues will ever end. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, wide receiver Sterling Shepard is expected to miss time after suffering a quad strain against the Chiefs. Shepard exited the 20-17 loss in the second quarter and didn’t return.
NFL

