Sterling Shepard (hamstring) returns to Thursday practice for the Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) could return to practice on Friday, per head coach Joe Judge. Golladay has been sidelined since injuring his knee in Week 5. Judge said Golladay and Kadarius Toney (ankle) are both making "good progress" and that he is "pretty optimistic" they could practice on Friday. Daniel Jones and the entire offense would benefit if Golladay can make it back out there for a Week 8 matchup with a porous Kansas City Chiefs secondary. Sterling Shepard (hamstring) is also expected back after missing last week's game. The Giants resorted to using Darius Slayton, John Ross, and Dante Pettis in three-wide sets out of necessity.
