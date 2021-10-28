Sterling Shepard (hamstring) returns to Thursday practice for the Giants

Per Giants beat writer Pat Leonard, RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) did not practice Thursday and is not expected to play for the Giants on Sunday. (Pat Leonard on Twitter) This would mark two straight games missed for Barkley as he continues to deal with an ankle injury that still has no definitive timeline of when it's expected to heal. The Giants will continue to rely on RB Devontae Booker during this period who will handle the bulk of the carries offensively and should also remain involved as a pass catcher due to several WR injuries. For fantasy purposes Booker should have a more successful outing in Week 7 vs the Panthers in a game that should be closer, putting him in the RB 2 range.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO