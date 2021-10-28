Celebrities Swear By These Beauty Products—So I Put Them to the Test

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “You’re going to see quite a few masks,” Shay Mitchell says on a recent morning in the latest installment of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets. Accordingly, out come de-puffing eye pads, a pout-smoothing sticker, and a lifting chin strap picked up during a trip to Japan. The Pretty Little Liars actor, who has over 31.3 million Instagram followers, even has 24-karat gold patches specifically suited to her décolletage. Such skin-saving steps are, in fact, only the beginning of Mitchell’s more-is-more beauty routine, which also includes a handful of moisturizing serums and creams; a top-secret aloe vera balm that she slathers around her eyes; and, perhaps most importantly, facial massage—and lots of it. As she puts it, “If I have time, I really go full out with my skin care… Why not? It feels good.”

