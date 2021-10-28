CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Celebrities Swear By These Beauty Products—So I Put Them to the Test

By BETH GILLETTE
theeverygirl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a celebrity raves about a beauty product, I’m first in line to try. I’m typically a skeptic, refusing to believe something could be that much better than the items I’ve tried previously. But when recommendations stack up, I can’t help but need to get my hands on it. Celebrities have...

theeverygirl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Heidi Klum Uses This Product As the Final Step in Her 15-Minute Beauty Routine

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When Heidi Klum is on set for America’s Got Talent or prepping for a photoshoot, her glam squad is out in full-force. We’re sure it takes ample time before she’s fully ready for her close-up! But during her downtime, the 48-year-old fashion industry veteran is just like Us. In fact, she keeps her routine relatively simple — we were actually shocked to learn that it only takes her 15 minutes to get ready before a casual day!
BEAUTY & FASHION
newbeauty.com

Every Makeup Product Used to Get Kourtney Kardashian Camera-Ready

In a recent Instagram post, newly engaged Kourtney Kardashian shared an extensive slideshow of mirror selfies. And while her skin, hair and makeup look nothing short of flawless, we were taking a closer eye at the foreground of the photos, which feature a slew of the makeup products she uses before face-hits-screen.
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Mercier
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Rosie Huntington Whiteley
Person
Barbara Palvin
Person
Tamera Mowry
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Kelsey Merritt
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Camila Mendes
Person
Chloe Fineman
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Halima Aden
thecut.com

How TikTok’s Delaney Rowe Gets Her Skin So Good

Want more skin care? Join the Beauty Group on Facebook. “I’m really imperfect with skin care,” says Delaney Rowe. “I go to bed with my makeup on, a full face, maybe once a week. There are just times where my bad mood — or maybe my drunkenness — takes over and I won’t take it off.” She knows some skin-care obsessives will flinch at the thought, but it’s candor like this that has earned the actress and comedian just under half a million followers on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Footwear News

Billie Eilish Stuns in See-Through Burgundy Lace Gown & Heels for Gucci’s Love Parade Fashion Show

Billie Eilish was among a boldface roster of guests who attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner arrived wearing a burgundy floor-length gown that featured lace detailing throughout. She also added a scarf that draped down to her ankles. Eilish covered her short platinum blond tresses with a bedazzled headpiece. She tied her look together with a pair of brown cat-eye sunglasses. For footwear, she opted for a pair of platform sandals that matched her outfit in the same hue. Gucci shut down Hollywood Boulevard and used the star-lined Walk of Fame as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Elevates Fall’s Most Daring Trend in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Square-Toe Sandals

Eva Longoria looked brighter than ever at Brian Bowen Smith’s Drivebys Book Launch and Gallery Viewing presented by Longoria’s own brand of tequila, Casa Del Sol. The “Devious Maids” actress arrived at the end in bold fashion, opting for an electric blue maxi dress complete with a silky fabric, long sleeves and peek-a-boo cutouts across the torso. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Beauty Products#Oily Skin#Dry Skin#Doja
whowhatwear

30 New Beauty Items Our Editors Were Really (Really) Into This Month

By now, you've probably surmised that we test-drive a lot of beauty products here at Who What Wear HQ. From nail polish and makeup to hair and skincare, we're eyebrow deep in all things new, exciting, and wish list–worthy. That said, due to the number of products we come in contact with, we've also transformed into the nitpickiest of beauty consumers. Within seconds, we can tell if a new hair oil is too heavy, and we're quick to ignore a serum that yields disappointing results.
SKIN CARE
cityline.tv

The Billion Dollar Morning Routine That Celebrities Swear By To Be Successful

Morning routines are interesting, everyone has a very distinct routine. Jim Kwik, a brain coach developed something called the Billion Dollar Routine after speaking with athletes, CEOs and executives. His morning routine has 14 steps for you to accomplish before you start your day, and a lot of successful people and celebrities swear by it.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Shay Mitchell Breaks Down Her 58-Step Beauty Guide, From Face Masks to False Eyelashes

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “You’re going to see quite a few masks,” Shay Mitchell says on a recent morning in the latest installment of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets. Accordingly, out come de-puffing eye pads, a pout-smoothing sticker, and a lifting chin strap picked up during a trip to Japan. The Pretty Little Liars actor, who has over 31.3 million Instagram followers, even has 24-karat gold patches specifically suited to her décolletage. Such skin-saving steps are, in fact, only the beginning of Mitchell’s more-is-more beauty routine, which also includes a handful of moisturizing serums and creams; a top-secret aloe vera balm that she slathers around her eyes; and, perhaps most importantly, facial massage—and lots of it. As she puts it, “If I have time, I really go full out with my skin care… Why not? It feels good.”
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Maeve Reilly Talks Megan Fox’s ‘Sexy,’ ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll’ Style and Coordinating With Machine Gun Kelly

Click here to read the full article. If anyone is having a big year for style, it’s Megan Fox. From her naked Mugler dress at the MTV VMAs to her scorching red cutout Peter Dundas gown at the Met Gala to her bright pink, Barbie-inspired Mach & Mach jumpsuit at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, the actress has elevated her red carpet and street style again and again.More from WWDHalloween 2021 Pop Culture-inspired CostumesPhotos of the Best Men's Fashion at the 2021 EmmysBackstage at David Koma Spring 2022 In the last few months, Fox’s outfits have caused constant frenzies on the internet, with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Doja Cat's 'Atlantis' Halloween Costume Is a Must-See

At least one celebrity hasn't forgotten about Disney's Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Singer Doja Cat went all out to bring Princess Kida to life for her Halloween costume. The "Need to Know" singer shared a look at the intricate costume on Instagram back on Oct. 21, the day Doja Cat celebrated her birthday.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Bright Orange Underwear In New Instagram Photos

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and underwear brand Skims just partnered with Fendi for a specialty line called Fendi x Skims. And, while the line isn’t available to the public until Nov. 9, Heidi Klum got her hands on a few items early. Long outdoor runs keep her grounded and fit. ICYMI:...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Brandy's Daughter Sy'rai Smith Shows Off Dramatic Transformation After Drastic Weight Loss

Taking part in a new TikTok challenge, the 19-year-old daughter of the 'Boy Is Mine' singer shares several before and after photos to show her weight loss journey. AceShowbiz - Brandy's daughter may not be as famous as her mom is, but she is poised to inspire other girls with her own story. Sy'rai Smith has showed his dramatic transformation in a TikTok video after dropping lots of pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
hypefresh.co

TEYANA TAYLOR’S TOP 15 JAW DROPPING FASHION MOMENTS

It all started with Kanye West’s 2016 “Fade” music video. The popular video featured “It Girl” Teyana Taylor and made major headlines giving the spotlight to the now fashionista. As time progressed, Taylor went on to make her mark in a plethora of industries: acting, modeling, and currently fashion. Fashion has always been a part of Teyana Taylor’s brand, from her music videos to her new role as Creative Director of PLT; Taylor clearly made her mark in the music industry. As a result, she has definitely become a cultural icon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy