Energy Industry

Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil testifies via video conference

wdrb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change. Testifying at...

www.wdrb.com

CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Exxon Mobil CEO Woods following Q3 earnings

CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team sits down with Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods to discuss the company's latest third-quarter earnings report, which exceeded estimates by 2 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share. However, revenue came in below analyst forecasts. Woods also discusses oil prices and how the company is responding to the growing energy crisis.
ECONOMY
San Diego Union-Tribune

Democratic chair issues subpoenas to oil executives

The chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to top executives of ExxonMobil, Chevron and other oil giants, charging that the companies have not turned over documents needed by the committee to investigate allegations that the oil industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Today, Big Oil CEOs will testify to Congress about climate change. It will be awkward — and politically explosive

The years’ most important political event on climate change won’t be happening at COP26 in Glasgow next week, but in a stuffy hearing room in the US Capitol (and on Zoom) later today. That’s when the House Oversight Committee, Congress’s main investigative body, will host a hearing on climate disinformation with the executives of Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP, the American Petroleum Institute and the US Chamber of Commerce.This will be the first time that Big Oil CEOs have been called to testify before Congress about their position on the climate crisis. The hearing, and the ongoing investigation that surrounds it,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ucsusa.org

Fossil Fuel CEOs to Testify in Congress: Five Greenwashing Claims Debunked

This week, the CEOs of four major oil and gas companies and two major trade associations will face questioning by the US House Oversight and Reform Committee about the fossil fuel industry’s climate disinformation. It’s about time. Since I started working at the Union of Concerned Scientists six years ago, there has been a steady drumbeat of revelations (from, for example, investigative journalism and UCS’s own Climate Deception Dossiers) about what fossil fuel companies knew about climate change, when—and what they and their surrogates did in spite of what they knew.
CONGRESS & COURTS
dmagazine.com

Why I’m Glad I’m Not Darren Woods

Darren Woods is the chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil. He earns north of $16 million a year, which is sweet. That sort of compensation would suit me just fine. And I could get used to flying on the company jet. But if I were Darren Woods, I’d also have to wear the smile you see him wearing in the photo above from this New Republic recap of a House Oversight Committee meeting today whereat Woods got repeatedly kicked in the pants for running a company that is, um, changing the planet and for contributing to an outfit that in recent weeks has bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of anti-electric vehicle Facebook ads and for not promising to withdraw support to groups that spread climate-change misinformation. That’s gotta be tough.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Big Oil CEOs testify before House Oversight Committee

Top executives from some of the world’s biggest oil companies are testifying before Congress Thursday about the fossil fuel industry’s alleged efforts to mislead the public about climate change. Lawmakers on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have brought in executives from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

COP26 leaders vow new drive to save forests

World leaders will conclude a two-day climate summit on Tuesday with a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030 -- a date too far away for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. The pledge was to be issued at the UN's COP26 conference, which will continue for another fortnight to try to craft national plans to forestall the most devastating impacts of global warming. The summit's chair, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said the agreement on deforestation was pivotal to the overarching ambition of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. "These great teeming ecosystems â- these cathedrals of nature -- are the lungs of our planet," he was expected to say in Glasgow, according to Downing Street.
ENVIRONMENT

