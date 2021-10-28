Grant will allow police department to beef up traffic enforcement

The Lodi Police Department will be stepping up its traffic enforcement thanks to a $95,000 grant From the Office of Traffic Safety.

The department will roll out a police traffic services program to deter dangerous and illegal driving behaviors that increase the risk of crashes in the community.

“Impairment, speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors jeopardize the safety of other people on the road,” Sgt. Daniel Bristow said. “This funding allows us to provide necessary traffic enforcement measures with the goal of reducing serious injury and fatal crashes on our roads.”

The grant will pay for additional enforcement measures, including:

• DUI checkpoints and patrols specifically focused on suspected impaired drivers.

• Enforcement operations focused on suspected distracted drivers in violation of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

• Bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operations focused on driver behaviors that put vulnerable road users at risk.

• Enforcement operations focused on top violations that cause crashes: speeding, failure to yield, stop sign and/or red-light running, and improper turning or lane changes.

• Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speeding, and bicycle and pedestrian safety.

• Collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies.

• Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

The grant program will run through September 2022.