Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has made a series of moves as part of the reinvention of its business under president and CEO Mark Tritton. The company said it would launch a digital marketplace that will expand its assortment of key products in the home and baby categories from a curated selection of third-party brand partners that will be seamlessly integrated into the Bed Bath & Beyond digital platform. The retailer gave no other details about the marketplace.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO