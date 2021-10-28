CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Return to the ’80s Trivia – 10/28/21

By Paul Stroessner
rtt80s.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: In which state was the story of “Poltergeist” set?. Last Question: In which of the “Friday...

rtt80s.com

rtt80s.com

Episode 37: Retro Halloween

Return to the ’80s is finally back with a brand new podcast episode! Caroline and Claire join Del and I to talk all about Halloween. This is a huge range of topics, including music, movies, and candy, as well as Halloween memories. This was a lot of fun, and I hope you enjoy!
MUSIC
rtt80s.com

Monthly Archives: November 2021

Daily Trivia (Formerly Trivia Tuesday), Movies, Trivia. Question: All of us from the ’80s Generation remember the VHS. What does VHS stand for?. Last Question: In Child’s Play, what is Chucky’s real name?. Answer: Charles Lee Ray. Artists, Music, Remember That Song?. Remember That Song – 11/1/21. Can you name...
MUSIC
IndieWire

A Classic Movie Lover’s Guide to Favorite Old Hollywood Films and Gifts

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The glamour of Old Hollywood is timeless, but the holiday season is a great time to purchase one of these classic film-themed gifts. In addition to curating broadcast lineups of the greatest films of all time (from one of the largest film libraries in the world), Turner Classic Movies has also curated a wide variety of gifts for the classic film fan in your...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Exorcist’ and ‘Frankenstein’ Top John Carpenter’s Favorite Halloween Films

Director John Carpenter has directed some of the most iconic horror films of all time. In fact, his 1978 feature “Halloween” is as synonymous with the spooky season as trick or treating. But what movies is Carpenter planning to watch this Halloween? Le Cinema Club, a curated streaming platform that screens one movie a week for free recently saw the Master of Horror send them a list of his five favorite horror films and it’s a rogue’s gallery of some of the best in the genre. The list is comprised of Terence Fisher’s 1959 version of “The Mummy” starring Peter Cushing, William...
MOVIES
#Trivia#Friday The 13th
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Vibe

Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Dune" Draws $40 Million At Box Office Keeping Sequel Hopes Alive

Despite releasing simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, Denis Villeneuve's Dune drew $40.1 million at the box office in its opening weekend, keeping hope for a sequel alive. The sci-fi epic is an adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary 1965 book of the same name. “This was a tremendous result...
MOVIES
Floor8

Cardi B shows off grand staircase in new New York home

Cardi B, the multi-award-winning artist and style fashionista, proudly showed off her new home in the Big Apple! The mom-of-two posted a picture of herself posing in the hall in front of a ultra chic sweeping grand staircase while celebrating her success this year. She shared the lengthy message with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

Josh Brolin Explains the Biggest Difference Between Making 'Dune' and Marvel Movies

Josh Brolin recently revealed the staunch differences between working on the set of Dune and the MCU in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. Playing Gurney Halleck in Dune, the Oscar-nominated actor is part of an incredible cast member lineup with Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and many others. Brolin, who...
MOVIES
Buzzfeed

32 Deeply Ironic And Appropriate Photos That Prove The Universe Has A Sense Of Humor

Sometimes there are chef's kiss moments where a sequence of events take place and, as if fate has a sense of humor, they lead to a person, an object, or both being put in a position that's quite ironic. Other times it isn't even irony, it's just on-the-nose, 100% appropriate alignment. Look, I've done enough talking. I can show you better than I can tell you, so scroll along and enjoy the ride!
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Hollywood Reporter

Henry Winkler Auctioning Original Fonzie Leather Jacket From ‘Happy Days’

Happy Days greaser Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, one of the icons of cool on the small screen, was known for his motorcycle, white T-shirts, jeans and, most of all, his dark brown leather jacket. One of the jackets was donated to the Smithsonian in 1980. Only a few others are known to exist. Now Henry Winkler, famed for portraying the Fonz on the ’50s-themed show, is selling one of the character’s jackets, which he’s had in his personal possession for decades, in an auction that will take place Dec. 8 at Bonhams Los Angeles. The jacket will be sold as part of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brian Cox Reveals He Turned Down 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Role, Says Johnny Depp Is 'So Overblown, So Overrated' In Memoir

Brian Cox is not the biggest fan of Johnny Depp. According to a copy of Cox's memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat obtained by USA TODAY, the 75-year-old turned down the role of Governor Weatherby Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The Braveheart actor reportedly wrote that the role "would have a money-spinner" but would have been "thankless", as the film series is "very much the 'Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow' show."
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

8 Actors Who Could Follow Tom Hanks As Walt Disney For The Disneyland Movie

Disneyland is one of the most iconic places in the world. It introduced the concept of the theme park to most people and is still one of the most popular vacation destinations that exists. And now, the happiest place on Earth is going to get its own movie, and that means that somebody, specifically somebody who isn’t Tom Hanks, will be cast to play Walt Disney.
MOVIES

