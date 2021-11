The attention to safety is the top concern for every company across every industry. Companies are spending a significant amount of money each year providing safety training, PPE, and other safety devices for their employees. If possible, the first course of action for employers is to try and engineer out the safety risk. If an engineered solution to remove the safety concern is not feasible, then companies are taking the next steps by providing the necessary equipment in order to mitigate danger. This can include items such as hand held portable gas monitors, fixed gas detection instrumentation, fall protection equipment, and many more based on the hazard present.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO