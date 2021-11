Chicken and Sausage Gumbo: This is one of my favorite meals. I can have this winter or summer, day or night and I love it. This is one that you need to try when you move to Louisiana. However, it is very important that the right person makes it. If they really know what they are doing, if they add a little shrimp to it. You got yourself a meal for the week.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO