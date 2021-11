It normally proves to be a mountain to climb for many people to lose weight. A strict diet and regular exercise are both required to achieve your goal of weight loss. Being obese can lead to various health problems, such as high blood pressure and reduced quality of life. Therefore it’s always better to look for more efficient ways to reduce weight before it affects your health. Many people attempt the ketogenic diet plan in the hope that it will aid them to lose weight. Despite this, many of them fail to meet their goals because they cannot deal with the difficulties they face. The keto diet plan is challenging to adhere to since it has side effects like nausea, constipation, loose bowels, etc.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 14 DAYS AGO