Cumberland County, NJ

Black and Missing: Help Us Find Dulce Maria Alavez

By Shine My Crown Staff
 6 days ago

Five-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez from New Jersey was abducted from a park in 2019.

Two years later, Dulce remains missing.

According to information from the Black and Missing Foundation, Dulce was last seen in the area of Bridgeton City Park in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, just before 5:00 p.m.

Noema Alavez Perez, her mother, had taken her there after the family had stopped at a local convenience store to get ice cream. Dulce had been playing at the park with her three-year-old brother as her mother sat in her car just 30 yards away, helping her 8-year-old sister with her homework.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0vop_0cfqqNrb00
SOURCE/BRIDGETON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Reports show that Dulce was taken by a light-skinned male, possibly of Hispanic Descent. He is described as having no facial hair, acne, red pants and a black shirt. The male is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and wore orange sneakers. He was spotted leading Dulce from the park playground and was placed in the back seat of a red van, which had a sliding side door. The vehicle also had tinted windows.

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt (with Koala Bear on the front), black and white pants and white sandals. She was approximately 3 feet 5inches tall at the time of her appearance and weighed around 40 pounds.

Last month, Cumberland County prosecutors and the NCMEC released a second-age progression photo that offers an alternative prediction of Dulce’s appearance after the first was met with skepticism from Dulce’s family.

“She was a sweet girl. Nice, loving,” Perez told ABC News. “She likes to pretend that she was always a princess. She likes to be around like smaller kids. She always like to give hugs. And kisses.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtRwe_0cfqqNrb00
Photo credit: The Black and Missing Foundation

An emotional Perez continued, “I would say to her that I’m sorry for not looking over her.”

Anyone with information, please contact: New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or BAMFI at 877-97-BAMFI

Comments / 5

