Next Wave Investors LLC, through a subsidiary company, initially purchased 103 of Westover Parc’s units as condominiums in September 2019 and acquired the remaining units from more than a dozen different sellers in six months for a total consideration of $22 million. Through a value-add program, the firm was able to nearly double the value of Westover Parc Apartments in slightly more than two years, according to Jordan Fisher, Next Wave principal. Next Wave recently sold the 160-unit apartment community at 6515 W. McDowell Rd. in Phoenix to an East Coast-based buyer for $41.625 million.

REAL ESTATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO