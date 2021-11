On the heels of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order to help tackle supply chain issues, and as part of the ongoing efforts of the national task force on supply chain disruptions, Newsom and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a strategic partnership to help facilitate innovative projects and financing opportunities for multi-billion infrastructure improvements in California. The agreement allows California to expedite work on a network of related projects that collectively will help grow the economy, protect the environment, facilitate the movement of imports and exports, and bring supply chain processes into the nation’s and state’s critical trade corridors including around San Pedro Bay and the Inland Empire.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 1 DAY AGO