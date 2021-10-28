CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Secretary of State Pate Fails to Reply to Declaratory Order

postvilleherald.com
 5 days ago

The Iowa League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) filed a petition in July asking...

postvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

azpm.org

Secretary of state warns of threats to election workers

The election process in Arizona relies on a small army of volunteers, temporary workers and civil servants. But Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday those workers have faced mounting threats and harassment since the last election, fueling high turnover and raising concerns about the ability to find enough people to smoothly run elections in the future.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WBRE

Acting Secretary of State discusses Pennsylvania voting concerns

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The clock is winding down to the November general election now less than two weeks away. Is Pennsylvania ready? And what is the state doing to ensure a safe, secure, and accurate election count? Pennsylvanians have nothing to worry about when it comes to having their vote count. So says […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
highlandernews.com

John Scott named secretary of state

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed John Scott as the Texas Secretary of State on Oct. 21. The secretary serves as chief election officer for Texas, assisting county election officials and ensuring the uniform application and interpretation of election laws throughout Texas. The Office of the Secretary of State also provides a repository for official business and commercial records required to be filed with the office.
POLITICS
thehendersonnews.com

Abbott selects attorney John Scott to fill secretary of state vacancy

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has selected Fort Worth attorney John Scott to fill the vacant secretary of state role, the governor announced on Thursday. The Texas secretary of state, which is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate, is the state’s top election post, tasked with enforcing election laws and assisting local election officials.
FORT WORTH, TX
techwire.net

Secretary of State’s Office Project Awaits Assessment

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Having temporarily paused an IT modernization project to reassess, a key state entity has plans to emerge from that process later this year. The...
POLITICS
wbap.com

Governor Abbott Appoints New Texas Secretary Of State

A new secretary of state has been appointed by governor Greg Abbott. Attorney John Scott is now the Texas Secretary of State. Scott previously served as Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation for then-Attorney General Greg Abbott. He also has 33 years of experience and has presented cases in front of the Supreme Court. The Secretary serves as Chief Election Officer for the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
kiwaradio.com

Vilsack hosts Mexico’s ag secretary at Iowa State

IARN — USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack traveled to Ames Wednesday morning for bilateral meetings with Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, Victor Manuel Villalobos Arambula. Vilsack and Villalobos stopped by Iowa State University to tour the Seed Science Center and the Plant Sciences Institute. They also engaged in bilateral...
IOWA STATE
Cleveland Jewish News

Secretary of state to decide CH-UH school board candidate’s residency

A candidate for Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education is under challenge – not for his candidacy, but for his residency and legitimacy to vote in the state of Ohio. That challenge is headed to the Ohio Secretary of State for resolution. Mordechai S. Rennert, who is renting a home...
OHIO STATE
Seattle Weekly

Washington secretary of state gets federal job

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman will join the Biden Administration as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) senior election security lead. Wyman is the only Republican currently holding a statewide office in Washington. As an expert on elections and experienced secretary of state, her appointment speaks to the...
WASHINGTON STATE
wtvy.com

MyPillow CEO meets again with Ala. secretary of state on 2020 election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - MyPillow’s chief executive, Mike Lindell, was back in Montgomery Wednesday to meet with state election officials. Lindell met with Secretary of State John Merrill to address questions he has about the state’s election methods. Lindell said this is part of a nationwide investigation into the 2020 presidential election.
ALABAMA STATE
seattlemet.com

Secretary of State Kim Wyman Delivers an October Surprise

Even the haters should admit it: Washington's vote-by-mail election system is pretty tight. When Covid imperiled other states' ballot efforts, they turned to ours for guidance. Record turnout, not fraud, ensued. Since 2013, Washington secretary of state Kim Wyman has helmed that operation, ensuring that threats both foreign and domestic...
POLITICS
Huntsville Item

Abbott's new secretary of state: "Stop the steal"

Texas is getting some national attention for passing the country’s strictest anti-abortion law, and hiring a new state election overseer with some Donald Trump history. Texas’s toughest-in-the-nation anti-abortion law, passed last spring, outlaws abortions after the first signs of heart palpitations –within five or six weeks after conception – often before a woman knows she’s pregnant.
POLITICS
WTVQ

Secretary of State Adams to testify before Congress

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. before the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, which handles federal election legislation. The scheduled hearing is titled “Emerging Threats in Election Administration.”. “Kentucky’s elections are now more secure and...
FRANKFORT, KY
myhcicon.com

Former Indiana Secretary of State Lawson receives proclamation

Former Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson was given a proclamation from the Danville Town Council at a recent meeting and was given a standing ovation. She lives in Danville and is a graduate of Danville Community High School. “I came to Danville in the summer before my freshman year...
INDIANA STATE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Pam Anderson announces candidacy for Secretary of State

Former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson is viewing the next year as “a yearlong interview process” with Colorado voters as she seeks to unseat Jena Griswold as Colorado Secretary of State in 2022. Anderson announced her candidacy Friday, noting “heightened attention to Colorado’s election processes and security,” and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
talkbusiness.net

Anna Beth Gorman announces for Secretary of State

Women’s Foundation of Arkansas Executive Director Anna Beth Gorman announced Friday (Oct. 29) she will seek the Democratic nomination for Arkansas Secretary of State. “Arkansas has always been the land of opportunity, and I want to see all Arkansans enjoy those opportunities,” said Gorman. “For almost a decade, I have advocated for women and girls across all 75 counties in our state, and I’ve seen firsthand how disadvantaged communities can thrive when the right advocates are in place. I am running for Secretary of State to be the top opportunity advocate for everyone who chooses to pursue a better life in our beautiful state. I will be relentless in my effort to include the voices of Arkansans in our elections and economic development.”
POLITICS
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan Secretary of State to stay open later Wednesdays

LANSING, Mich. — The Secretary of State branch offices are expected to stay open later Wednesday to help people who cannot visit during traditional business hours. Evening hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. are expected to start Nov. 3 and those hours are available for appointments at the Secretary of State website.
MICHIGAN STATE
moodyonthemarket.com

Secretary of State Offices Add Evening Hours on Wednesdays

Secretary of State offices will shift Wednesday hours to stay open until 7 p.m. beginning Nov. 3 to provide service to residents who cannot visit offices during traditional business hours. “We continue to offer numerous convenient options for Michiganders to conduct their business with us, including expanded online transactions, self-service...
POLITICS

