Secretary of State Pate Fails to Reply to Declaratory Order

Women’s Foundation of Arkansas Executive Director Anna Beth Gorman announced Friday (Oct. 29) she will seek the Democratic nomination for Arkansas Secretary of State. “Arkansas has always been the land of opportunity, and I want to see all Arkansans enjoy those opportunities,” said Gorman. “For almost a decade, I have advocated for women and girls across all 75 counties in our state, and I’ve seen firsthand how disadvantaged communities can thrive when the right advocates are in place. I am running for Secretary of State to be the top opportunity advocate for everyone who chooses to pursue a better life in our beautiful state. I will be relentless in my effort to include the voices of Arkansans in our elections and economic development.”

