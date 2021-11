The kitchen might be the stomach of your home and your bathroom might be your own private spa, but when it comes to where you spend the most time, it's probably the living room. Wait, scratch that. Is it the drawing room? The two rooms can seem so similar that you might think a living room and drawing room are synonymous. But, truth is, there are small, nuanced differences between the two. So, how do you know if you're working with a living room or drawing room? To help, Havenly's Heather Goerzen is breaking down the difference below.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO