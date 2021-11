An Elkhart-based company has acquired a audio systems company based in Texas. Patrick Industries now owns Wet Sounds Inc. in a deal with terms that have not been disclosed. Wet Sounds will continue to operate under that name from their current facility. They design, create and distribute products like amplifiers, speakers, sound-bars and subwoofers, mostly for the marine and powersports industries.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO