Evergy (EVRG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 7 days ago

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Inc. EVRG is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3, before the market opens. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 14.86%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider....

www.investing.com

Zacks.com

PayPal (PYPL) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

PYPL - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 8. The company projects third-quarter revenues between $6.15 billion and $6.25 billion, with year-over-year growth of 13-14% at a current spot rate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, indicating an improvement of 13.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com

Albemarle's (ALB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

ALB - Free Report) slipped to a net loss of $392.8 million or $3.36 per share in the third quarter of 2021 from a profit of $98.3 million or 92 cents per share a year ago. The loss was attributed to the recent arbitration decision on a dispute regarding Huntsman Corporation's acquisition of Rockwood's Pigments & Additives business in 2014.
Zacks.com

What's in the Cards for Matterport (MTTR) in Q3 Earnings?

MTTR - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 3, after market close. Let’s check out the expectations in detail. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $29 million, indicating 3.3% decline sequentially. The downside is likely to get partially offset by strength across subscription and annual recurring revenues. Solid number of subscribers, industry partnerships and service offerings are likely to act as other tailwinds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Surprise#Netflix Inc#Post Q3#Transformation Plan#Evergy Inc#Eps#American Water#Awk Rrb#Works Company#Ediso
Zacks.com

HubSpot's (HUB) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

HUBS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 50 cents per share, which improved 78.6% on a year-over-year basis and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.6%. The bottom line exceeded management’s guidance of 42-44 cents. Revenues of $339.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.9% and...
investing.com

Nasdaq Continues Its Record Run as Bulls Double Down on Chip Stocks

Investing.com – The Nasdaq continued its record streak Thursday, led by a chip-fueled jump in tech following a slew of positive quarterly earnings. The Nasdaq climbed 0.94%, and had earlier notched a record of 15,961.4. The S&P 500 rose 0.16% and hit an earlier all-time high of 4,682.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.45%, or 162 points.
investing.com

5 Best Performing S&P 500 Stocks in October

Impressive corporate earnings and job growth helped the S&P 500 deliver decent returns last month. And although the Federal Reserve’s decision to commence bond tapering and rising inflation could foster significant market volatility in the near term, we think it could be worth adding last month’s best-performing S&P 500 stocks—Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA), Union Pacific (UNP), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)—to one’s watchlist. Let’s examine these names.After witnessing one of the worst monthly performances in September (down 5%), the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), which is widely seen as the best representation of the broader market, gained nearly 7% in October--highest one-month gain since November 2020--closing at a $459.25 all-time high. Factors like Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine’s approval for use in children aged 5 -12, impressive third-quarter earnings releases, declining jobless claims, and the possibility that President Biden’s infrastructure bill may become law have all helped SPY and other benchmark indexes to hit fresh highs in October.
Entrepreneur

Theravance's (TBPH) Q3 Earnings Beat, Restructuring On Track

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH incurred a loss of 48 cents per share in the third quarter of 2021, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago loss of $1.16. Total revenues of $13.2 million in the quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of...
investing.com

MercadoLibre Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q3

Investing.com - MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI ) reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. MercadoLibre announced earnings per share of $1.92 on revenue of $1.86B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.25 on revenue of $1.87B. MercadoLibre shares are down...
investing.com

Expedia Earnings, Revenue beat In Q3

Investing.com - Expedia (NASDAQ: EXPE ) reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Expedia announced earnings per share of $3.56 on revenue of $2.96B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.68 on revenue of $2.72B. Expedia shares are up 18.98% from...
investing.com

NortonLifeLock Inc Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q2

Investing.com - NortonLifeLock Inc reported on Thursday second quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. NortonLifeLock Inc announced earnings per share of $0.43 on revenue of $695M. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.42 on revenue of $695.36M. NortonLifeLock Inc shares are up...
investing.com

Peloton Slumps After Cutting Guidance Amid Q1 Earnings Miss

Investing.com - Peloton slumped in afterhours trading on Thursday after the exercise equipment company cut its revenue guidance and first-quarter results fell short Wall Street estimates as recent price cuts failed to spark a jump in subscriber numbers. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock plunged 20% following the report. Peloton posted a...
investing.com

Vimeo Shares Dive After Disappointing Q4, 2022 Outlook

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares are down over 27% after the video software provider posted a slight revenue beat but unimpressive guidance for investors. Vimeo, which was spun out of InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in May, reported revenue of $100.1M in Q3, its first $100M revenue quarter and 33% above last year’s numbers. Gross margin came in at 75% and the company produced -$.07/share in earnings; free cash flow was $9.3M, with the difference mostly coming from the accounting for share-based compensation.
Zacks.com

Eversource's (ES) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

ES - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2021 operating earnings of $1.02 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%. The bottom line, however, improved 1% year over year. The improvement in earnings was due to strong contribution from the acquired Columbia Gas of Massachusetts assets, and solid performance of Electric Transmission and Electric Distribution segments.
