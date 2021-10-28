CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Meet our pets of the week: A cattle dog mix, a Lab mix and a horse

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese pets are available for adoption from the Humane Society of Missouri. Because...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Gazette

Dog Pound Pet of the Week

This statuesque black and white girl is Bella, which means beautiful in Italian. She is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Despite her graceful good looks and calm, good manners, Bella has remained unclaimed at the pound since early August. Tall and at 54 pounds still too slender, she never makes a fuss, but every day her spirits drop as she is passed over for adoption. To meet sweet Bella or any of the many dogs at the pound, call for an appointment.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pets In Need In Southern Maryland Dog of the Week: Cross

Cross is a grey and white male Caine Corso mix. He is approximately 9 years old. He weighs about 90.1 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted upon adoption. (Fully vetted; alter, UTD vaccines, dewormed, and micro-chipped) To make an appointment to come see this sweet boy, send an email to […] The post Pets In Need In Southern Maryland Dog of the Week: Cross appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
95.5 FM WIFC

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Meet Elvis

This sweet 3 year old boy is Elvis! He is a very handsome boy who loves attention and is good with other cats! He loves to sit and bird watch them take long naps in the sun! Won’t someone adopt this dapper fella?!. To meet Elvis and all the other...
MARATHON, WI
100.5 The River

Beetlejuice is Our Pet of the Week on Wet Nose Wednesday

Brianna from the Humane Society of West Michigan wasn't able to come into the studio yesterday morning due to COVID-19, but we talked on the phone about Mice and Beetlejuice!!. This week we’re featuring a family of furry friends! Beetlejuice and his ghostly little siblings are all getting into the Halloween spirit and ready to party!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Chloe

Meet Chloe! She is a 4-year-old, 59-pound, pit bull terrier, who has a beautiful brindle and white coat with the most expressive eyes and ears!. Chloe is an active girl looking for an active family. She loves hiking, water and swimming, chew toys, and plays proper fetch with tennis balls. She is crate trained, tidy, and housebroken. Chloe is sweet, smart and loving, however, does need help socialization. She bonds deep with her person, and her birthday is January 25, 2017. Children in the home should be 13+, kind and dog savvy. She lived in her previous home with two Catahoula Leopard Dogs, and a dog savvy cat. Chloe is an excellent guard dog and will alert her family should someone be close to your home. A sturdy fenced yard required to keep her safe and happy.
PETS
I-95 FM

Sage Was Made For Autumn & Our SPCA Pet of the Week

Lovely Sage is a Boxer/Pittie mix who is just made for fall photoshoots!. This girl with her sleek caramel and white coat looks fabulous against autumn colors. At just over 50 lbs. and only 2 years old, Sage is a young and healthy dog with a long life ahead of her.
PETS
WWLP 22News

Pet of the week: Meet Rafter and Gable

(Mass Appeal) – On last Thursday’s pet of the week Alanna here got a little jealous because the kitten we had taken to me rather quickly and wouldn’t give her the time of day. Well, today we’ve got, not one, but two kittens to keep us both happy. Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society with Rafter and Gable.
PETS
thegazette.com

Pet of the Week: Meet Indigo

Indigo is a small black female cat available for adoption at the Cedar Valley Humane Society, 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE. Indigo was discovered trapped in a storm drain after a thunderstorm, and she was not tagged or chipped. She's estimated to be a young cat, is very sweet and gets along well with dogs. Call (319) 362-6288 for more information. (Cedar Valley Humane Society)
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Dog#Horse
x1071.com

Meet the Pet of the Week: Good Boy

Good Boy is a stray who got his name during treatment of a large wound on his back paw, allowing veterinarians to change his bandages without any sedation, only cuddles. He’s an older guy who has a bit of arthritis so the best home would help accommodate this. COPYRIGHT 2021...
PETS
county10.com

LPC Pet of the Week – Meet Boots!

Boots is a super friendly middle-aged kitty looking for a new home after the unfortunate passing of his owner. He is well-loved and extremely comfortable living indoors, perhaps a bit too comfortable! His diet and exercise plan are progressing well. Boots is very laid-back and a bit of a couch...
PETS
wnns.com

Meet Henderson- Our APL Pet Project This Week

Henderson is a 1-year-old, 80 pound Plott Hound mix. He is a goofy, happy-go-lucky guy. He is not the best listener, as he would prefer to follow his nose instead of you. He is very sweet and seems to get along fine with other dogs. If you are interested in...
HENDERSON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsWest 9

Meet Churro, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Churro, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Churro is a shepherd and heeler mix who is about one year old. He was found on street and rescued by Midland Police, and his owners never claimed him. Churro is a special...
MIDLAND, TX
pilot.com

Lost Dog, Collie/Retriever Mix in Vass/Carthage

Street or Road Where Pet Lost Henderson Road/ Ring Road/ Craven Lane. Closest Major Intersection Henderson Rd./ Union Church Road. Additional Comments He is Friendly and Responds to his name. He ran off without his collar and his name tag. He belongs to my mother who is on hospice with lung/brain cancer. He means EVERYTHING to her. Please help is find him.
CARTHAGE, NC
NW Florida Daily News

Pets of the week: Smiley the bully mix and Ginger the female tabby cat | PAWS

Meet the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) pets of the week!. Celebrate Adopt-A-Dog month by bringing home Smiley, a sweet-natured bully mix who PAWS estimates to be between eight and 10 months old. Although shelter staff members don’t know much about Smiley’s background, they describe him as kind and trusting toward humans.
PETS
providencejournal.com

Pet of the week: Lab-mix puppy Kenya needs a patient home

Kenya is a gorgeous 11-month-old Lab mix puppy in search of a patient foster family or adoptive home. She is shy of most men, so a female home might be best for her. She also likes other friendly dogs, and they seem to help her relax. If you have the...
PETS
webcenterfairbanks.com

Pet of the Week: Tempo, the Lab Mastiff mix escape artist with a heart of gold

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - You might have rhythm and melody, so now all you need is Tempo. Tempo is a loving little escape artist who is looking for a new home. Here’s what Britley Calkins, an animal handler with Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter, had to say:. “Tempo is...
PETS
theportlandsun.com

Time for our Pet of the Week, Say "Hello" to Charlie

Brought to you by Hunter Briley and 'Regal Realty Group' - Our Big Joe puts the spotlight on an amazing rescue organization based in middle Tennessee that is doing things in a large way as you are about to see.
PETS
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Ko

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Ko is one sweet, happy, unique dog. She came to the shelter when her family could no longer care for her. She’s a medium-sized mixed breed dog, about four years old and forty pounds. (She looks like a puggle mix – a beagle, pug, and who knows what else!)
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy