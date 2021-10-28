Meet our pets of the week: A cattle dog mix, a Lab mix and a horse

Meet Chloe! She is a 4-year-old, 59-pound, pit bull terrier, who has a beautiful brindle and white coat with the most expressive eyes and ears!. Chloe is an active girl looking for an active family. She loves hiking, water and swimming, chew toys, and plays proper fetch with tennis balls. She is crate trained, tidy, and housebroken. Chloe is sweet, smart and loving, however, does need help socialization. She bonds deep with her person, and her birthday is January 25, 2017. Children in the home should be 13+, kind and dog savvy. She lived in her previous home with two Catahoula Leopard Dogs, and a dog savvy cat. Chloe is an excellent guard dog and will alert her family should someone be close to your home. A sturdy fenced yard required to keep her safe and happy.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO