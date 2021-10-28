CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes Game 7 Preview: Coyotes continue searching for a win on their road trip

By Carl Pavlock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes’ road trip continues as they face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for the first time this season. Unfortunately, the Desert Dogs are still searching for their first win of the season, and the schedule will not get any easier from here. Arizona took a while...

