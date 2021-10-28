CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CATL’s Third-Quarter Profit, Revenue More Than Double to Record Highs as Sales Soar

By Zhang Yushuo
Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) Oct. 28 -- Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology logged its best quarterly results in both profit and revenue in the third quarter, with both more than doubling from the same period last year, as strong electric car sales pushes up demand for batteries....

