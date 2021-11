NatWest was unable to cross the hurdles that the market had set for it despite shooting through expectations in the third quarter of the year.Following strong results from its peers, the bank did not impress shareholders with a pre-tax operating profit that was nearly 60% higher than analysts had predicted.Shares in the company dropped by 4.5% as markets opened on Friday, despite these seemingly strong results.“Having seen decent numbers from Lloyds and Barclays, expectations were high for NatWest Group’s third quarter numbers today,” said CMC Markets chief market analyst Michael Hewson.“NatWest’s share price has been a notable outperformer so far...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO