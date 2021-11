A new kind of label has been spotted by PC gamers over on Valve’s Steam platform, as “PlayStation PC” has now officially replaced the “Playstation Mobile” label that was previously used for some of the recent Playstation to PC ports. Sony seems to be going all-in when it comes to their support for the PC platform, as they have been revealing and announcing various Playstation 4 titles that were once exclusive to their platform as PC titles via Valve’s Steam service. These titles included Horizon: Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and Death Stranding, which were ported to the PC roughly two years or more after their PS4 debuts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO