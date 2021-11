When it comes to science, who doesn't like to blow things up? Just think about that science kit you had as a kid. What was the first thing you gravitated towards in the kit? Was it learning about the Ph levels in water? NO! You went straight to the chemical reaction portion of the kit and started to laugh like a mad scientist. You immediately grabbed all the baking soda and vinegar your Mom had in the house, and you were going to build a volcano using those two simple ingredients. You somehow managed to create a chemical reaction that sent foamy vinegar flying all over your room. It was fun while it lasted, and you learned to live with the smell of vinegar for a while. But, don't deny that we all did it.

