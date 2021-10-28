CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock School Board to vote on teacher raises and mask mandate tonight

By Austin Bailey
 6 days ago
The Little Rock School District Board meets today at 5:30 p.m. Consideration of the district’s current mask mandate and a proposed pay hike for teachers and staff are both on the agenda. The meeting will be live streamed, and you can watch it on the LRSD You Tube channel...

Vote TODAY for LRSD (and libraries, too)

The best-kept secret in Little Rock today is this: If you want to kill two birds with one stone, you can vote to support the Little Rock School District and the Central Arkansas Library System on a single trip. The Pulaski County Regional Building at 501 W. Markham St. is the sweet spot until 5 p.m. today. While voting is going on all over the city for both elections, this is the only place where you can vote in both elections in one spot at one time.
Lots to watch out for at Little Rock board meeting tonight

There’s plenty of potential intrigue to watch out for at tonight’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting at 6 p.m. You can stream it on the city’s website here. *The board will have its first shot at consideration of the latest attempt to put a residency requirement on Little Rock first responders. Director Ken Richardson has proposed requiring all new Little Rock Police and Fire Department personnel to live within Pulaski County. The ordinance wouldn’t apply to those currently employed. City ordinances require three readings before the board takes a final vote on them, but the board often votes to suspend its rules and move through the three readings all at once. Such a motion requires eight votes. Both departments have struggled to recruit new employees, something several city board members mention frequently. It seems unlikely this ordinance will muster the necessary votes for consideration tonight.
Pandemic prompts budget worries, hiring freeze at UAMS

A message that went out to higher-ups at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Tuesday puts the brakes on new hires until the end of 2021 because of economic concerns. “Over the past year, Team UAMS has done whatever it took to appropriately respond to the COVID-19 public health...
Hutchinson says state is ready to go for vaccine for kids

Governor Hutchinson, at a weekly news briefing, said Arkansas is well prepared to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine from children 5-11. Approval is expected today. Arkansas Department of Health Local Health Units already have the vaccine. Parents should be able to call and get their children appointments as soon as today. Local pediatric providers will get shots likely later this week, Hutchinson said, followed by pharmacies and other clinics.
LRSD board approves teacher raises

The Little Rock School District Board last night unanimously approved a three-year pay raise plan for all employees. The pay bumps, retroactive to July 1, move beginning teacher salaries from $36,000 to $43,000 this year and give other district workers about a 3% raise. By the third year of the plan, in 2023, the starting salary for new teachers will be $48,000. Veteran teachers’s salaries will be increased significantly, too. The salary adjustments will eventually put LRSD teacher salaries among the highest in the state.
Double the impact, support the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network

The Arkansas Times has a long tradition of investigative journalism. Loyal Arkansas Blog readers know that we still regularly dig up scoops. But it’s difficult to impossible for the Times — or any other media outlet in the state for that matter — to send a reporter chasing after complicated investigations that require weeks (or months) of work. There are too many other competing deadlines.
Keep your masks on, LRSD board tells students and teachers

Students, staff and visitors in the Little Rock School District will be masking up at least until January after board members voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place. Board member Greg Adams made the motion to keep the mask mandate going until the board’s first meeting in 2022, when they will take the issue up again. Keeping masks requirements in schools makes sense even with the drop in infection rates because we’ve seen case numbers fluctuate wildly before, he said. High hopes we all had at the end of the 2020-2021 school year plummeted as COVID-19 rates ballooned through the summer months, especially among children.
LR2050: The future of the library

For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. In “The Library Book,” journalist Susan Orlean evokes the public library’s identity as “the people’s university” and praises public libraries as “sanctuaries,” “town squares” and “community centers.” To those of us who spend a lot of time at one of the Central Arkansas Library System’s 15 branches, the description resonates. The library is here for all of us, whether we’re learning a skill, finding new ways to participate in civic life, looking to join a group based on a shared interest or seeking a place just to be ourselves.
State officials announce new district line proposals

Arkansas’s governor, secretary of state and attorney general voted to accept proposed maps of redrawn state legislative district lines Friday, kicking off a 30-day period for people to inspect and comment on the new maps before a final vote. The proposed maps for state House and Senate seats are posted...
Vote yes for the future of education in Little Rock

Nov. 2 is a pivotal day in the history of public schools in Little Rock. We may never again have the opportunity to build, expand and renovate so many schools, without raising taxes. So, for goodness sake, go vote YES!. So many people, organizations and neighborhoods that have been diametrically...
Former lawmaker, longtime Board of Corrections member Bobby Glover dies

NORTH LITTLE ROCK – Former State Senator Bobby L. Glover of Carlisle died early Wednesday after serving for more than a decade on the Arkansas Board of Corrections. “From his time as mayor, state representative, state senator and vice chairman of the Board of Corrections, Bobby Glover’s dedication to the people of Arkansas was evident,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday. “Susan and I are praying for his family in his passing. I have lowered the flags to honor his memory.”
Nonprofit leader Anna Beth Gorman jumps in secretary of state race

Anna Beth Gorman, executive director of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, has announced her campaign for secretary of state. Nothing in her release mentions that she’s seeking the Democratic nomination, but she’s wearing a blue blouse in her campaign kickoff and the state Democratic Party is tweeting about her, so there you go.
LR2050: When teachers lead

For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. When I was little, I used to line my dolls up in my bedroom and play school. Craig, my baby brother and only sibling, would always be my only live pupil. I remember using fly swatters or anything that would extend my reach to call on him when he was being “voluntold” to answer questions. Craig’s participation in class and how he engaged was heavily dependent upon the lesson, what was going on and how long we’d been playing. There were days when none of that mattered; he simply didn’t want to be my student. But once he began real school, he started to appreciate my “school” more than he realized. Even with the dolls, stuffed animals and pretend classroom put away, I often found myself using the arts, specifically rap music and drama; manipulatives; and mnemonic devices to reteach the material that Craig had a hard time grasping from his teachers. Pop-up study sessions would continue periodically throughout high school.
Phillips promises to introduce ordinances to change Little Rock form of government

At-Large Director Antwan Phillips said at Tuesday’s Little Rock Board of Directors meeting that he plans to introduce ordinances that would change the city’s form of government, allowing the mayor to fire the city manager and city attorney and doing away with at-large directors in favor of three regional directors. Phillips’ plan mirrors the recommendations from a governance study group delivered to the mayor and the board two years ago.
