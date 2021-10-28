Little Rock School Board to vote on teacher raises and mask mandate tonight

For our November print issue, we asked local experts to gaze into the crystal ball to predict what life in the Little Rock metro area will be like in 2050. When I was little, I used to line my dolls up in my bedroom and play school. Craig, my baby brother and only sibling, would always be my only live pupil. I remember using fly swatters or anything that would extend my reach to call on him when he was being “voluntold” to answer questions. Craig’s participation in class and how he engaged was heavily dependent upon the lesson, what was going on and how long we’d been playing. There were days when none of that mattered; he simply didn’t want to be my student. But once he began real school, he started to appreciate my “school” more than he realized. Even with the dolls, stuffed animals and pretend classroom put away, I often found myself using the arts, specifically rap music and drama; manipulatives; and mnemonic devices to reteach the material that Craig had a hard time grasping from his teachers. Pop-up study sessions would continue periodically throughout high school.

