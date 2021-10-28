CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis Villeneuve Wants to Make ‘At Least Three’ ‘Dune’ Movies

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Boy, they weren’t kidding when they ended Dune with the line “This is only the beginning.”. Director Denis Villeneuve always wanted to turn Frank Herbert’s book into two movies, so he made his Dune covering just the first half of the story. Dune: Part Two was officially greenlit this week, so...

Kansas City Star

Review: Denis Villeneuve’s doom-laden, dynamite ‘Dune’

A cool wind sweeps through the sands of “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve’s chilly, majestic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic 1965 science-fiction novel. Hot as it may be on Arrakis, the desert planet that draws the universe’s most powerful interests to its mineral-rich but inhospitable sands, Villeneuve’s film is a solemn slow burn. This “Dune,” a cool-headed colossus, erects a massive, brutalist architecture of otherworldly science-fiction to craft a big-screen spectacle of thundering splendor.
MovieWeb

Dune 2 Will Be More Fun & Cinematic Promises Denis Villeneuve

After Dune lit up both the box office and the hearts of critics, a sequel has been officially greenlit. With the first movie covering roughly half of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel, Dune: Part Two is now a guarantee, and director Denis Villeneuve has teased what audiences can expect from the continuation, describing it as "more fun."
Cinema Blend

'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Talks Sandworms And IMAX Screens

Dune (starring Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya) is finally here. Director Denis Villeneuve joins us to discuss his new, star-studded sci-fi epic, shooting on IMAX, making the film to please his twelve-year-old self, scenes that he’d love to show Frank Herbert, the brilliance of Roger Deakins, and his work on Blade Runner 2049 and so much more.
Dune review – Denis Villeneuve’s awe-inspiring epic is a moment of triumph

Villeneuve’s take on the sci-fi classic starring Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac and Zendaya has been given room to breathe, creating a colossal spectacle. If there can ever be a moment of triumph for a director, when the anxiety of influence is vanquished – for a bit, anyway – then Denis Villeneuve might have achieved it. This eerily vast and awe-inspiring epic, a cathedral of interplanetary strangeness, is better than the attempt a generation ago by an acknowledged master.
awardswatch.com

Interview: Denis Villeneuve on the legacy of ‘Dune,’ casting Timothée Chalamet and the future of cinema

Denis Villeneuve is more humble than you might think for a filmmaker about to release one of the most anticipated films of not just this year, but of last year. Although his career of late has been stacked with huge space epics, he cut his teeth on intimate, female-driven dramas before bursting onto the scene with 2010’s Incendies, which was nominated for the (then called) Foreign Language Film Oscar representing Canada.What he’s never lost is that intimacy. Through Prisoners, Enemy, Sicario and into his sci-fi era of Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and now Dune, Villeneuve is merging the experience of his early career with the confidence and ability (“I would have never been able to do Dune 15 years ago,” he says) to pull of what others have failed to achieve.
CinemaBlend

Why Dune’s Denis Villeneuve Doesn’t Think David Lynch Would Want To Discuss The Film With Him

After much waiting, the highly anticipated sci-fi adventure Dune has finally arrived in theaters, and on HBO Max. Denis Villenueve's epic had a great opening night and is positioned to do well at the box office. Though the movie is off to a nice start, its positive buzz was far from a sure thing, especially since David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation is considered by fans to be lackluster. Interestingly, Villeneuve doesn't think Lynch would be open to discussing their respective takes on the novel.
Esquire

Why Denis ﻿Villeneuve Wouldn't Give Dune a Post-Credits Scene

If you haven't heard, slapping a scene at the end of the Dune movie—one that teases the next adventure—is all the rage amongst the kids nowadays. (Also, adults.) Most recently: this caused a massive stir online when a leak revealed that a certain superstar singer is appearing in a certain superhero universe.
vanyaland.com

‘Dune’ Review: A psychedelic sci-fi epic from Denis Villeneuve

Adaptation is always a risky business, and that truth is especially so for a particular kind of epic, complex science-fiction, or fantasy novel. For much of cinematic history, if you weren’t outright collaborating alongside the author of the text or inventing something new with them, you were probably best off absorbing what you could from a particular novel and incorporating it into a fresh, original concept: Such thinking gave us Star Wars, after all, after George Lucas threw the elements of his upbringing in imagination into a blender and let Marcia Lucas and his other collaborates season the final product to a palatable and irresistible taste. But for those looking for that extra something, that name-brand recognition bestowed upon dorm-room stoner classics that would cause an aging boomer to look up at the marquee and say Hey, I Remember Reading That On The Quad While Tripping Balls and then subsequently buy tickets to an evening screening, a certain few seemed unadaptable: J.R.R. Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings and Frank Herbert’s Dune chief among them. Both received adaptations in that era — Ralph Bakshi took the reins on an animated version of Tolkein’s tale after the Beatles couldn’t get their shit together, and tha god David Lynch worked as a gun-for-hire for Dino De Laurentis, the mega-producer in search of his own Star Wars, so that he could accumulate the capital to make Blue Velvet.
Collider

'Dune's Denis Villeneuve Chats With Christopher Nolan on Not Filming Both Movies Back-to-Back, Avoiding 'Star Wars' Comparisons

Director Denis Villeneuve had been obsessed with Dune since he was a teenager, he said in a conversation with Christopher Nolan for the Directors Guild of America podcast. And Villeneuve was finally able to realize (at least half of) his dream of adapting the book for the big screen this year, with the release of Dune: Part One. The filmmaker also spoke about why he didn’t shoot his planned sequel back-to-back with the first film, and the Star Wars-shaped elephant in the room that he forbade his crew from acknowledging.
Times Reporter

Review: Director Denis Villeneuve gives ‘Dune’ the cinematic treatment it deserves

It should be of little surprise to those who’ve followed director Denis Villeneuve’s career in films such as “Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival” and “Sicario” that he masterfully sets mood and tone in his films along with creating a distinctive look, all while telling a compelling story. His adaptation of Frank...
charactermedia.com

Masala: Step Into the World of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Adaptation

After almost a year of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” has finally touched down. The two-and-a-half-hour-long epic hit the big screen and HBO Max this past Friday, Oct. 22. Directed by Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s notoriously sprawling sci-fi classic follows the Atreides family as they struggle to quell an interplanetary war over a valuable natural resource. Since its premiere, “Dune” has been praised for its skillful worldbuilding and faithful incorporation of aspects from the beloved novel.
MovieWeb

Christopher Nolan Thanks Denis Villeneuve for Dune, Calling It an 'Extraordinary Piece of Work'

Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve shared a conversation over the weekend for the 'Directors Cut Podcast' following a screening of Villeneuve's Dune. Nolan, a kindred spirit when it comes to outsider art backed by the big budget studios, had nothing but praise for the director and his monumental undertaking. It was an exchange between two filmmakers who share similar struggles to create their singular vision under the big tent poles.
Mega 99.3

Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Two’ Is Officially Happening

Things are about to get very spicy in Hollywood. Denis Villeneuve did the impossible and made a thrilling, coherent, beautiful adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune. But technically he only made half of a thrilling, coherent, beautiful adaptation — because he only shot about half of Herbert’s original novel. Villeneuve wanted to make Dune into two films and shoot them back-to-back, but Legendary and Warner Bros. would only put up the money for one film. If that one was a success, they’d give him the money to make the second one. But if the movie flopped, Villeneuve would have to settle for an unfinished masterpiece.
