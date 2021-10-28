Denis Villeneuve Wants to Make ‘At Least Three’ ‘Dune’ Movies

Adaptation is always a risky business, and that truth is especially so for a particular kind of epic, complex science-fiction, or fantasy novel. For much of cinematic history, if you weren’t outright collaborating alongside the author of the text or inventing something new with them, you were probably best off absorbing what you could from a particular novel and incorporating it into a fresh, original concept: Such thinking gave us Star Wars, after all, after George Lucas threw the elements of his upbringing in imagination into a blender and let Marcia Lucas and his other collaborates season the final product to a palatable and irresistible taste. But for those looking for that extra something, that name-brand recognition bestowed upon dorm-room stoner classics that would cause an aging boomer to look up at the marquee and say Hey, I Remember Reading That On The Quad While Tripping Balls and then subsequently buy tickets to an evening screening, a certain few seemed unadaptable: J.R.R. Tolkein’s Lord of the Rings and Frank Herbert’s Dune chief among them. Both received adaptations in that era — Ralph Bakshi took the reins on an animated version of Tolkein’s tale after the Beatles couldn’t get their shit together, and tha god David Lynch worked as a gun-for-hire for Dino De Laurentis, the mega-producer in search of his own Star Wars, so that he could accumulate the capital to make Blue Velvet.

