I am unable to back up my VMDK file. This is happening on a couple of my VM machines but not all of them. It has the exact same security permissions and ownership as the other files in the directory and I can backup or copy the other files. I can back up the other VMDK (second 60GB disk) file on the same machine with no issues. I have tried everything I know and have scoured the kb and other sources but I'm having no luck.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO