Former Muhlenberg men’s soccer Head Coach Jeff Tipping was recently elected to become a member of the United Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame. Tipping was the head coach of the men’s soccer team at Muhlenberg for 16 years, from 1986 to 2001. In those years, he guided the Mules to three Centennial Conference championships, one Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) championship, two MAC South titles and eight trips to the NCAA Division III Tournament, including an appearance in the “Final Four” in 1995. Tipping also coached the men’s golf team from 1996 to 2002, winning three Centennial Conference championships.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO