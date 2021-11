After a four game road trip that saw the Rangers sweep eastern Canada (as well as Nashville) and earn eight points, the Blueshirts have returned home for yet another meeting with a Canadian team. For the first time in over three years, the Calgary Flames will come in to Madison Square Garden to square off with the Blueshirts. The Flames last played at the Garden on October 21st, 2018, and while the Rangers have made a pair of trips to Calgary since then, the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessary schedule workarounds have resulted in Calgary staying away from New York.

