Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will attempt to hold talks with three African nations over delaying the release of their players for the Africa Cup of Nations, according to reports.The Reds are set to lose star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to Egypt and Senegal respectively, while midfielder Naby Keita will also feature for Guinea at the tournament which runs from 9 January for a month.However, federations are able to ask for players to be released from 27 December, the day after Liverpool play Leeds, and if any of their contingent leave then and go on to play in the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO